Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week – WBOY.com

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drifted Monday in their first trade since a big rally for Wall Street hit its first roadblock in six weeks.
The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in morning trading. It is still close to its highest level in a year, reached a few weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11 points, or less than 0.1%, at 33,716 as of 10:20 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%.
Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group jumped 12.4% after announcing a deal to supply Aston Martin with powertrain and battery systems. PacWest Bancorp, one of the banks Wall Street punished in its hunt for the next potential weak link in the system, rose 6.4% after selling a portfolio of loans to bolster its cash position.
Carnival, meanwhile, fell 8.5% despite stronger-than-expected results and revenue for its latest quarter. Its expected ranges for earnings per share, occupancy levels and other metrics for the current quarter may have disappointed some investors.
Trading has been generally calm in financial markets around the world as the fundamental question remains the same and unanswered for investors: will the economy be able to avoid a painful recession after central banks in the around the world have been raising interest rates at breakneck speed to keep inflation under control? control?
Adding to the uncertainty was a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia over the weekend. The war in Ukraine has already helped drive up inflation around the world, but investors have mostly looked beyond the brief mutiny of mercenary soldiers.
Crude oil prices remained relatively stable, unlike the early days of the war in Ukraine when they immediately soared. A barrel of US crude rose 0.4% to $69.47. Brent crude, the international standard, added 0.4% to $74.31.
This coming week, there aren’t many economic or earnings reports that can help answer investors’ main question. A report on Friday will show how the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation fared in May, but data has already arrived earlier this month on prices at the consumer and wholesale levels.
More emphasis will be placed on the June inflation data, which will arrive next month. The next monthly jobs report is also coming, which will arrive in two Fridays.
For now, traders are betting that these reports will push the Fed to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, which is July 25-26, according to data from the CME Group. The Fed has been raising its main overnight interest rate at a blistering pace since the start of last year, though it held back last month. More importantly, much of Wall Street expects a rally next month to be the last in this cycle.
The Fed, meanwhile, has hinted that it could raise rates two more times as inflation remains stubbornly high even though it has fallen since its peak last summer. The difference in expectations is minor, but each successive rise could mean a much bigger impact on the economy than the last.
High rates reduce inflation by dampening the economy as a whole and increase the risk of recession if they remain too high for too long.
High rates have already contributed to the failure of several US banks, shaking confidence in the system. Manufacturing has also been contracting for months, and analysts say they don’t know what might snap next in the economy under the weight of much higher rates.
We have a slowing US economy, a slowing global economy, all with continued extreme inflation and high and rising interest rate levels, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. There is no bull market scenario here.
That’s even though the S&P 500 has climbed more than 20% since mid-October. This means that Wall Street, by one definition, has entered a bull market, what traders call a long-term bull run for stocks.
Last week, however, the S&P 500 suffered its first losing week in six after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the fight against inflation was still not over and several central banks around the world entire have increased rates.
Many critics also said the stock market needed a break after rising so quickly that the economy has been able to avoid a recession so far, thanks in large part to a remarkably strong labor market.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.72% from 3.74% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, held steady at 4.75%.
On foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe. Shares in Shanghai fell 1.5%, but indices moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia.
___
AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
