Teneo US ESG Overview 6.22.23





This spotlight explores key ESG-related market developments and their implications for companies and investors. ESG in the news Number of shareholder resolutions on ESG issues for the 2023 proxy season are on track to surpass 2022, although average support for ESG proposals is down 7.8% from the prior year period. Climate change continues to be the most important topic, with broadcasts and disclosures occupying the largest volume. Notably, resolutions on reproductive health in response to the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last June, labor organizing and biodiversity have all increased significantly in 2023. fiduciary duty laws to deter the use of ESG factors and investors are likely worried about greenwashing. contributed to cooled support for some ESG proposals. Anti-ESG resolutions have continued to proliferate without much support, with resolutions mostly targeting social issues rather than climate change. Teneo Takeaway: Proxy season results look mixed when it comes to determining how investors feel about ESG. While average support for proposals on environmental and social issues is down slightly, support for anti-ESG proposals remains microscopic. Investors are probably not sure about ESG, which in itself is a big change from the past five years. The SEC has postponed the development of its climate change disclosure rules to a tentative October deadline, according to a updated regulatory programmade public on June 13, 2023. The Commission was confronted backlash on its agenda, including the climate disclosure proposal, which critics say is an excess of the SEC’s authority. In a statement on the updated regulatory agenda, Chairman Gensler said, “In every generation since President Franklin Roosevelts, our Commission has updated its set of rules to meet the challenges of a new hour consistent with our legally mandated, guided by economic analysis and informed by the public. comment, this program reflects the latest stage in this long tradition. So, I’m happy to support him. Teneo Takeaway: While the question of whether to include Scope 3 in the SEC’s climate disclosure framework remains unclear, many U.S. companies may need to disclose regardless due to disclosure requirements from the European Union. Climate Action 100+ a spear its next phase, through 2030, to inspire a global scaling up of active ownership and focus corporate action, from climate-related disclosures to implementing climate transition plans. The new phase will encourage signatories to focus on strong governance frameworks, reduce emissions across the value chain, and improve disclosure and implementation of transition plans. The plan also calls on investors to work with the companies they invest in to address the significant financial risks and opportunities of climate change in accordance with their fiduciary duty. Teneo Takeaway: Over the past five years, the number of Climate Action 100+ investor signatories has grown from 225 to 700 as more companies recognize the material impacts of climate change on their businesses and fiduciary responsibility investors to deal with it. Climate Action 100+ has also been a key target of the Republican campaign against ESG. The EU has proposed stricter regulations on ESG rating agencies to address potential conflicts of interest, which may require some agencies to restructure their business. The bill would require rating agencies to stop providing advisory services to investors, selling credit ratings and developing benchmarks. Suppliers will have to be licensed and supervised by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and breaching the new rules could result in them being fined up to 10% of their annual net turnover. The draft proposal also includes new criteria for the EU green taxonomy, systems that classify products and aspects of the economy that can be marketed as sustainable investments. Teneo Takeaway: The proposal aims to respond to market demand for improved ESG ratings. The rules will also apply to non-EU ESG rating providers that operate in the European market, so like many EU rules, they could impact US companies. The European Commission released proposed changes to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) aimed at reducing the burden on small businesses and new filers. The rules extend the phase-in deadlines for small companies on factors such as Scope 3 value chain emissions and propose an additional year for all companies to disclose information on anticipated financial effects linked to non-climatic environmental problems. Other proposals in the draft include making certain disclosures voluntary, including biodiversity transition plans, measures to ensure interoperability with global standards initiatives such as the ISSB and GRI, as well as other technical changes. Teneo Takeaway: The Commission’s changes aim to enable businesses to effectively implement the rules within a reasonable timeframe. Critics of the changes note that they reduce reporting requirements to the detriment of the public interest. ISS ESG, the sustainable investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, announcement planned improvements to the methodology of its Environmental & Social Disclosure QualityScore solution for global institutional investors. The update revises, removes and adds underlying rating factors to provide a better measure of company disclosure practices and increase coverage of material issues. Topics and enhancements include additional in-depth assessments of labor relations and occupational health disclosures; better tracking of disclosures in the areas of workforce diversity and equality, and increased granularity in reviewing carbon and climate-related disclosures. Teneo Takeaway: Companies will have July 10 to July 21 to verify and submit changes to their data on all factors before scores are calculated and made available. They said it: ESG influencers speak out Following US Secretary of State Antony Blikens’ trip to Beijing, US climate envoy John Kerry confirmed that he had been invited to visit China, saying, We talk about the things that we sincerely hope China will be able to do and with us. We have to create a partnership here. China and the United States are the two largest emitters in the world. President Biden thinks they (the US-China climate talks) should be self-sufficient and the Chinese have told me they now believe they are self-sufficient and should be. I think everyone agrees that we cannot let a threat hang over everyone – every society, every country, every human being – that threat should not be taken up in bilateral disputes, which are real. Looking Ahead: Upcoming ESG Events GreenFin23, GreenBiz (Boston, MA) – June 26-28

US Sustainability Report 2023, Reuters (New York, NY) October 2-3

The views and opinions expressed in these articles belong solely to the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Teneo. They are offered to stimulate thought and discussion and not as legal, financial, accounting, tax or other professional advice.

