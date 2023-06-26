Stock exchanges: skimming the foam





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on May 31, 2023. Spencer Platt | Getty Images This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. What you need to know today Oh, snap

Main US indices fell across the board on Friday and broke their multi-week winning streaks. Stock markets in Europe also traded lower. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly down on Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi the only major index trading higher, climbing 0.5% at press time. Separately, oil prices rose amid fears that supplies could be cut off after the Wagner Group’s attempted insurgency in Russia. Rebellion in Russia

On Saturday, Wagner Group mercenaries took control of Rostov, a city in southern Russia, and marched towards Moscow. Less than 24 hours after this, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin declared his rebellion over. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events had exposed “cracks” in Russia that “didn’t exist before”. As for Prigozhin, Ian Bremmer, chairman of the Eurasia Group, called him a “walking death”. Debts, defaults and distress

According to Moody’s Investors Service, there have been 41 corporate failures in the United States so far, the most in the world and more than double during the same period last year. Disturbingly, Moody’s expects the global default rate to reach 5% by April 2024, compared to a long-term average of 4.1%. Analysts blame high interest rates for the uproar. High demand, low supply

The price of Bitcoin has surged over the past week and is comfortably above the $30,000 barrier, its highest level in two months. Market watchers believe this was prompted by news that BlackRock is planning to launch a cash bitcoin exchange-traded fund. But CNBC found that was more likely because large institutional investors were buying bitcoin as liquidity remains low. [PRO] Markets on a level playing field

Markets may have fallen last week, but CNBC Pro’s Michael Santoli thinks there’s still a “beneficial underlying market trend.” Despite worries about a banking crisis, narrow rallies and speculative stocks, the S&P 500 is still up nearly 15% for the year, indicating a market on even footing, poised to climb further. The bottom line Last week was not a good one for US equities, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. On Friday, all major indexes fell and closed lower for the week. On a weekly basis, the S&P500 was down 1.4%, its first week-over-week loss after five straight weeks of gains. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1.7% to snap its positive three-week run. THE Nasdaq Compound slipped 1.4%, ending an eight-week winning streak to post its worst weekly performance since March. Those numbers may sound disappointing, but Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, thinks it’s simply the markets finding their footing after being overbought, meaning stocks are trading above what they were worth. As Barclays strategist Venu Krishna notes, “the broader tech sector looks frothy.” That is, even though the S&P tech sector has rebounded nearly 40% this year, the rest of the index has held steady. Going by the logic of these two analysts, then, the markets drop last week may be a positive sign that some of the scum around the technology is being skimmed off. (In effect, Nvidia shares lost 1.9%, Microsoft slipped 1.38% and You’re here fell 3.03% on Friday.) Investors can then focus again on what’s under the moss: the financial health of companies amid inflation and interest rates. Compared to the excitement around artificial intelligence, this is a much better indication of the long-term trajectory of stocks. On that note, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, will be released on Friday and will provide a clearer picture of whether rates will continue to rise after leaving them unchanged in June. . Foam is, by nature, hollow: a slight increase in heat will melt it completely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/26/stock-markets-skimming-off-the-froth.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos