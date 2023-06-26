Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on May 30, 2023.

Equity futures are slightly higher on Monday evening as investors looked to the next batch of economic data and braced for the end of June and the second quarter.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 29 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also gained around 0.1% each

These moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. THE Nasdaq Compound led the way lower, falling nearly 1.2% as investors took profits on some tech stocks. You’re here slipped 6%, while Nvidia , Alphabet And Metaplatforms all finished more than 3% lower.

THE S&P500 closed by about 0.5%, while the Dow was finished slightly below flat. It was the sixth consecutive negative session for the 30-stock Dow Jones, its longest losing streak since September 2022.

Despite Monday’s decline, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still on pace to end June up more than 3%, while the Dow Jones is poised to gain almost 2.5% monthly.

Friday’s close will mark the end of the second quarter and first half of 2023. The Nasdaq gained more than 9% in the quarter, while the S&P 500 and the Dow are on track to end the period up more than 9%. 5% and 1%, respectively.

“It’s not unusual to see these trends that have persisted throughout the quarter start to reverse a bit at the very end,” said Scott Ladner, CIO at Horizon Investments. “The fact that small caps are doing well today and the Nasdaq is doing poorly today is probably as much a reflection of this end-of-quarter portfolio rebalancing effect as anything else.”

Indeed, the Russell 2000 ended Monday with a marginal gain of 0.09%.

Investors will watch a crop of morning data on Tuesday that includes home sales, durable goods and consumer confidence. Walgreens is expected to release its quarterly results before the bell.

They will also be monitoring any developments from Russia following the brief rebellion seen over the weekend.