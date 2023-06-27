New York States’ non-competition ban set to reach governors’ desk





New York State appears poised to join the growing number of jurisdictions prohibiting or severely limiting the use of non-competition agreements in employment. The Empire State’s non-compete ban (Invoice No. S3100A), which was recently passed by both houses of the New York State Legislature — and which appears to be heading for Governor Hochul’s signature — represents yet another in a string of recent moves to restrict deals of non-competition. For example, as we reported in January, the Federal Trade Commission announced proposed regulations that, if passed, would abolish non-competition in the United States. Similarly, a number of states have implemented barriers to non-competition agreements, including, for example, imposing minimum income thresholds for the enforceability of such agreements. This article explores the main provisions and implications of the New York bill. Key Provisions – Total ban on non-competition, with significant penalties Prohibition of non-competition: The bill prohibits non-competition agreements for service providers. The bill defines a “non-competition agreement” as “any agreement, or term contained in an agreement, between an employer and a covered person that prohibits or restricts that covered person from obtaining employment, after the termination of employment that the employer has included as a party to the agreement. The bill is drafted to include “any[personnequieffectueuntravailoudesservicespouruneautrepersonne»cequisignifiequ’ilestsusceptibledes’appliquerauxemployésainsiqu’auxentrepreneursindépendants Contrairement à certains autres États, le projet de loi de New York n’inclut pas de seuil de revenu, ce qui signifie que l’interdiction de non-concurrence s’appliquera à tous les travailleurs couverts, même ceux qui gagnent beaucoup d’argent. Cause d’action/réparation, y compris les dommages-intérêts liquidés: Le non-respect de l’interdiction de non-concurrence entraînera un risque important. Les personnes couvertes peuvent intenter une action contre tout employeur ou toute personne qui violerait ces dispositions. Et ce n’est pas tout; le projet de loi prévoit en outre qu’un tribunal annule un tel accord et autorise des dommages-intérêts (plafonnés à 10 000 $), des arriérés de salaire, des dommages-intérêts et des honoraires d’avocat. Les clauses de confidentialité et de non-sollicitation sont toujours autorisées (mais soyez prudent) Le projet de loi stipule expressément qu’il ne s’applique pas aux dispositions relatives à la confidentialité ou à la non-sollicitation des clients. Cependant, il limite l’exception de non-sollicitation aux dispositions de non-sollicitation qui s’appliquent aux «clients de l’employeur dont la personne couverte a eu connaissance pendant son emploi». Autrement dit, le projet de loi restreint la portée des dispositions de non-sollicitation des clients. Les entreprises ne peuvent pas simplement interdire la sollicitation de tous des clients de l’entreprise. Il doit plutôt y avoir un lien entre le client et le travailleur visé par l’interdiction. Le projet de loi ne traite pas directement des dispositions de non-sollicitation des employés. Étant donné que la définition d’« accord de non-concurrence » se limite aux interdictions ou aux restrictions obtenir un emploile projet de loi, cependant, n’est pas susceptible de modifier la capacité d’un employeur à conclure des non-sollicitations d’employés. Quoi qu’il en soit, cependant, les employeurs doivent être conscients de tout langage contenu dans une disposition de non-sollicitation d’un employé ou d’un client qui peut être considérée comme une interdiction ou une restriction à l’obtention d’un emploi ou qui serait autrement considérée comme une restriction à «l’exercice d’une profession, d’un commerce ou d’une entreprise licite» (car cette clause violerait probablement le projet de loi). Exemption manquante — Vente d’une entreprise Les employeurs familiers avec les interdictions de non-concurrence dans d’autres États peuvent connaître des exceptions dans le cadre de la vente d’une entreprise. Cependant, il reste à savoir si le projet de loi de New York interdirait les accords de non-concurrence dans le cadre de la vente d’une entreprise, lorsque l’acheteur emploiera un vendeur individuel après la clôture. Contrairement aux récentes modifications apportées aux lois de non-concurrence dans d’autres juridictions, il n’y a pas d’exception spécifique pour les fusions et acquisitions, la dissolution d’entreprise, etc. accord, entre un employeur et une personne couverte[.]” The ban will not be retroactive The bill will not nullify existing non-compete agreements (or non-compete agreements signed before the effective date). The wording of the prohibition is forward-looking and will only apply to agreements entered into on or after the effective date of the bill. Bill S3100A represents a substantial change from the current New York non-competition law. As the bill is due to take effect 30 days after Governor Hochul’s (expected) signature, employers should immediately assess their current arrangements for this ban.

