The INFORM Consumers Act comes into force on June 27. Here’s how Amazon protects our customers and sellers from bad actors.





A new US law designed to protect consumers and small businesses will take effect on June 27. , verify and disclose identifying information about high-volume third-party sellers. Amazon supported this bill before it was passed last year, as we believe that setting nationally consistent standard expectations across the industry is a positive development that will help ensure that small businesses selling products online n don’t have to deal with an unworkable patchwork of state-level regulations. We are working diligently to help our business partners meet the new INFORM compliance obligations. While the new federal law is much better for small businesses than having to comply with many different state-level regulations, it still forces businesses to get some work done. The INFORM Consumers Act requires regular verification of certain seller data over a specified set of thresholds and timeframes, which should prove useful for retailers, marketplace service providers and customers. To ensure sellers follow the correct steps and to help them comply, Amazon began contacting sellers covered by this new law several months ago. We communicate regularly with instructions and resources, and we have a large dedicated group to call sellers to walk them through the verification process and answer any questions. Long before the INFORM Consumers Act, Amazon maintained and continued to innovate on a robust set of processes and tools to vet and monitor sellers in our store. It’s a critical part of our ongoing commitment to customer and vendor confidence, and our processes go beyond new federal law requirements. For example, the INFORM Consumers Act requires transparency of seller contact information, which we have published for sellers on our store since 2020, so that any customer can see the name and address of an independent seller from which he plans to buy. For many years, we’ve also provided customers with a way to contact sellers (and vice versa) through a managed email service. This provides a direct communication channel protected against fraud, abuse, spam and other harmful activities. We’ve also found other effective ways to thwart bad actors. Our verification processes, coupled with the continued progress of our machine learning-based detection to proactively and continuously monitor our stores, deters bad actors from even attempting to create new Amazon selling accounts. The number of attempts by malicious actors to create new sales accounts increased from 6 million attempts in 2020, to 2.5 million attempts in 2021, to 800,000 in 2022. As Amazon works with our business partners to ensure compliance with the new INFORM Consumers Act, we are excited about how we will continue our own work to protect our customers, business partners, and store integrity through even more robust approaches. We also continue to work with industry partners, policy makers and law enforcement toensure a safe and reliable experience for consumers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/policy-news-views/inform-consumers-act-takes-effect-on-june-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos