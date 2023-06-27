



Press Releases 06/26/2023 Attorney General Tong backs FTC changes to protect consumers from misleading automatic renewals (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and a coalition of 26 state attorneys general have submitted comments in support of Federal Trade Commission changes to the negative option rule protecting consumers from deceptive renewal programs automatique. Negative options are marketing methods that allow businesses to enroll consumers in subscriptions, continuity plans and programs, automatic renewals, and other recurring actions. These plans and programs do not require consent for each recurring charge attached; on the contrary, in some cases, a consumer’s silence constitutes consent. Changes to the existing Negative Option Rule would provide greater protection for consumers, by clarifying terms when signing up, providing easy and immediate cancellation options, and reminders of upcoming fees. “My office has numerous complaints from consumers unwittingly lured into expensive subscriptions that they cannot cancel. It is far too easy right now for sellers to bury the fine print and trick consumers into these unwanted renewals and these recurring charges. This shouldn’t be the case. The FTC has proposed a simple rule: Sellers must obtain clear consent before charging consumers. I fully support these pro-consumer reforms,” said Attorney General Tong. The comment letter was filed on June 23 in response to an FTC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. In the notice, the FTC sought comments on the following proposed changes: • Apply the Rule to all forms of negative option marketing;

• Prohibit misrepresentation of any material fact regarding the entire agreement;

• Require clear and conspicuous disclosure of certain information before obtaining consumer billing information;

• Require sellers to obtain express informed consent before charging consumers;

• Require sellers to provide a simple mechanism for the consumer to cancel a negative option subscription; And

• Require sellers to provide reminders regarding the frequency and amount of charges, and ways to cancel.

The attorneys general, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle A. Henry, in their letter support the FTC’s proposed changes and offer suggestions to further improve consumer protections.

Joining the letter are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland , Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. , North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. A copy of the letter can be found here. Assistant Attorney General Kim McGee and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, assisted the Attorney General in the case. Twitter: @AGWilliamTong Facebook: CT Attorney General Media Contact: Elizabeth Benton

