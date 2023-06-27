Stock market today: Mixed Asia after Wall St drop after surge





Comment this story Comment Asian stock markets in BEIJING were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street fell following its latest rally. Shanghai and Hong Kong have advanced. Tokyo and Seoul declined. Oil prices have risen. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.4% on Monday as tech stocks fell after a rapid rise while most other stocks rose. The index is off its highest level from two weeks ago, but it’s still up more than 20% since mid-October. Moderation from previous overbought technical conditions and extreme bullish sentiment continues, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,166.41 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.8% to 32,453.74. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3% to 19,052.70. Seoul’s Kospi lost 0.2% to 2,575.68 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,118.20. New Zealand and Bangkok fell while Singapore and Jakarta advanced. Stock prices have jumped this year on hopes that an expected recession after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to calm inflation could come later and be shorter and shallower than expected. The S&P 500 hit a high for the year two weeks ago before the enthusiasm died down. Last week was the index’s first losing week in the past six. On Monday, the US market benchmark fell to 4,328.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% to 33,714.71. The Nasdaq composite, dominated by technology stocks, fell 1.2% to 13,335.78. Tesla Inc. fell 6.1% after roughly doubling this year. PacWest Bancorp, one of the banks Wall Street punished in its hunt for the next potential weak link in the systems, rose 4% after selling a portfolio of loans to raise cash. Electric vehicle company Lucid Group rose 1.5% after announcing a deal under which it would supply powertrain and battery systems to Aston Martin. A report on Friday will show how the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation fared in May, but consumer and wholesale price data was released earlier this month. Traders are betting June inflation data, due out next month, will push the Fed to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, July 25-26. , according to data from the CME Group. The Fed skipped a rate hike at this month’s meeting after pushing its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to calm inflation. Much of Wall Street expects a rally next month to be the last in this cycle. The Fed, meanwhile, has suggested it could raise rates twice more as inflation remains stubbornly high even though it has fallen since its peak last summer. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 32 cents to $69.69 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 21 cents on Monday to $69.37. Brent crude, the price standard for international oil trade, added 31 cents to $74.66 a barrel in London. It advanced 33 cents the previous session to $74.18. The dollar fell to 143.40 yen from Monday to 143.45 yen. The euro fell from $1.0915 to $1.0923. Offer this item gift item

