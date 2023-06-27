Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Stock indices fell on Monday as Wall Street’s pullback from its recent big rally continued into a second week.

The S&P 500 fell 19.51 points, or 0.4%, to 4,328.82. It is still close to its highest level in a year, reached a few weeks ago.

Tech stocks were the heaviest weight in the market and dragged indices down even as the majority of Wall Street stocks rose. They dragged the Nasdaq composite down 156.74, or 1.2%, to 13,335.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was more robust and slipped 12.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,714.71.

Carnival fell 7.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 despite stronger-than-expected results and revenue for the last quarter. He gave forecasts for future earnings per share and other metrics that may have disappointed some investors, especially after his stock has already risen more than 80% this year.

Tesla was another title whose torrid run cooled amid fears it had gone too far. It fell 6.1% after roughly doubling this year so far. For the S&P 500 as a whole, last week marked the first losing week of the past six for the index, and critics said it was due to a pullback.

On the winning side of Wall Street was PacWest Bancorp, one of the banks that Wall Street punished in its hunt for the next potential weak link in the systems. It rose 4% after selling a portfolio of loans to bolster its cash position.

Electric vehicle company Lucid Group rose 1.5% after announcing a deal under which it would supply powertrain and battery systems to Aston Martin.

Trading has been generally quiet in financial markets around the world as the fundamental question remains the same and unanswered for investors: will the economy be able to avoid a painful recession after central banks in the around the world have been raising interest rates at breakneck speed to keep inflation under control? control?

Adding to the uncertainty was a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia during the weekend. The war in Ukraine has already helped drive up inflation around the world, but investors have mostly looked beyond the brief mutiny of mercenary soldiers.

Crude oil prices rose slightly, unlike the early days of the war in Ukraine when they immediately soared. A barrel of US crude rose 21 cents to $69.37. Brent crude, the international standard, added 33 cents to $74.18 a barrel.

This coming week, there aren’t many economic or earnings reports that can help answer investors’ main question. A report on Friday will show how the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation fared in May, but data has already arrived earlier this month on prices at the consumer and wholesale levels.

More emphasis will be placed on the June inflation data, which will arrive next month. The next monthly jobs report is also coming, which will arrive in two Fridays.

For now, traders are betting that these reports will push the Fed to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, which is July 25-26, according to data from the CME Group. The Fed has been raising its key overnight rate at a blistering pace since the start of last year, although it refrained from action earlier this month. More importantly, much of Wall Street expects a rally next month to be the last in this cycle.

The Fed, meanwhile, has suggested it could raise rates twice more as inflation remains stubbornly high even though it has fallen since its peak last summer. The difference in expectations is minor, but each successive rise could mean a much bigger impact on the economy than the last.

High rates reduce inflation by dampening the economy as a whole and increase the risk of recession if they remain too high for too long.

High rates have already contributed to the failure of several US banks, shaking confidence in the system. Manufacturing has also been contracting for months, and analysts say they don’t know what might snap next in the economy under the weight of much higher rates.

We have a slowing US economy, a slowing global economy, all with continued extreme inflation and high and rising interest rate levels, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. There is no bull market scenario here.

That’s even though the S&P 500 has climbed more than 20% since mid-October. That means Wall Street, by one definition, entered a bull market, this is what traders call a long-term bull run for stocks.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.72% from 3.74% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.73% from 4.75%.

On foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe. Shares in Shanghai fell 1.5%, but indices moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.