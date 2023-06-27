Stock market today: Wall Street mixed in muted early trading on Tuesday

Trading was mixed and light early Tuesday as inflation, interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty continue to loom over Wall Street and global markets.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq gained 0.4% early, recouping some of the previous day’s losses.

Trading has been mostly silent in financial markets around the world, as the fundamental unanswered question remains the same: will the economy be able to avoid a painful recession after central banks around the world raised interest rates at a breakneck pace to control inflation?

Adding to the uncertainty was a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia over the weekend. The war in Ukraine has already helped drive up inflation around the world, but investors have mostly looked beyond the brief mutiny of mercenary soldiers.

Stock prices have jumped this year on hopes that an expected recession after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to calm inflation could come later and be shorter and shallower than expected.

The S&P 500 hit a high for the year two weeks ago before the enthusiasm died down. Last week was the index’s first losing week in the past six.

A report on Friday will show how the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure fared in May, but consumer and wholesale price data was already released earlier this month.

Traders are betting June inflation data, due out next month, will push the Fed to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, July 25-26. , according to data from the CME Group.

The Fed skipped a rate hike at this month’s meeting after pushing its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to calm inflation. Much of Wall Street expects a rally next month to be the last in this cycle.

The Fed, meanwhile, has hinted that it could raise rates two more times as inflation remains stubbornly high even though it has fallen since its peak last summer.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.4% on Monday as tech stocks fell after a rapid rise while most other stocks rose. The index is down from this year’s high of two weeks ago, but has still risen more than 20% since mid-October.

Moderation from previous overbought technical conditions and extreme bullish sentiment continues, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.

In Europe at midday, the FTSE in London fell 0.1%, while the DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris were virtually unchanged.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,189.44 after China’s number two Premier Li Qiang said economic growth had accelerated and could hit the official target. 5% this year. Li, speaking at a conference, gave no growth rate for the latest quarter, but said it was faster than the 4.5% in the previous quarter.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.5% to 32,538.33 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9% to 19,148.13.

Seoul’s Kospi fell less than 0.1% to 2,581.39 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,118.20.

The Indian Sensex rose 0.3% to 63,154.82. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets grew.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 96 cents to $68.41 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 21 cents on Monday to $69.37. Brent crude, the price standard for international oil trade, fell 92 cents to $73.43 a barrel in London. It advanced 33 cents the previous session to $74.18.

The dollar rose slightly to 143.68 yen from 143.45 yen on Monday. The euro fell from $1.0915 to $1.0945.

On Monday, the Dow lost less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite, dominated by technology stocks, fell 1.2%.

McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Washington.