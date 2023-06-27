Asia mixed after the fall of Wall St after the rise

TOKYO Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street fell following its latest rally.

Shanghai and Hong Kong have advanced. Tokyo and Seoul declined. Oil prices have risen.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.4% on Monday as tech stocks fell after a rapid rise while most other stocks rose. The index is down from this year’s high of two weeks ago, but has still risen more than 20% since mid-October.

Moderation from previous overbought technical conditions and extreme bullish sentiment continues, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,166.41 after China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang said economic growth has accelerated in the last quarter and can reach the official target of around 5% this year. Li, speaking at a conference, gave no figures for the April-June period, but said growth was faster than the 4.5% in the previous quarter.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% to 32,451.18 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6% to 19,086.95.

Seoul’s Kospi lost 0.2% to 2,577.68 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,115.40.

India Sensex opened 0.2% higher at 63,113.25. New Zealand fell while Southeast Asian markets rose.

Stock prices have jumped this year on hopes that an expected recession after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to calm inflation could come later and be shorter and shallower than expected.

The S&P 500 hit a high for the year two weeks ago before the enthusiasm died down. Last week was the index’s first losing week in the past six.

On Monday, the US market benchmark fell to 4,328.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% to 33,714.71.

The Nasdaq composite, dominated by technology stocks, fell 1.2% to 13,335.78.

Tesla Inc. fell 6.1% after roughly doubling this year.

PacWest Bancorp, one of the banks Wall Street punished in its hunt for the next potential weak link in the systems, rose 4% after selling a portfolio of loans to raise cash.

Electric vehicle company Lucid Group rose 1.5% after announcing a deal under which it would supply powertrain and battery systems to Aston Martin.

A report on Friday will show how the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure fared in May, but consumer and wholesale price data was already released earlier this month.

Traders are betting June inflation data, due out next month, will push the Fed to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, July 25-26. , according to data from the CME Group.

THE The Fed skipped a rate hike at this month’s meeting after pushing its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to calm inflation. Much of Wall Street expects a rally next month to be the last in this cycle.

The Fed, meanwhile, suggested it could raise rates twice as much as inflation remains stubbornly high even though it has fallen since its peak last summer.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 45 cents to $69.82 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 21 cents on Monday to $69.37. Brent crude, the price standard for international oil trade, added 42 cents to $74.77 a barrel in London. It advanced 33 cents the previous session to $74.18.

The dollar rose slightly to 143.48 yen from 143.45 yen on Monday. The euro fell from $1.0915 to $1.0925.