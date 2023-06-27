Why the market is ignoring a telltale sign of a coming recession





For just under a year now, the bond market has been signaling that a recession is looming. For most of the past six months, the stock market has ignored it. In early July 2022, the yield on the 2-year Treasury overtook that of the benchmark 10-year note, a phenomenon known as an inversion that preceded each of the six recessions the United States has experienced since 1980. The time between the first inversion and recessions has typically lasted six to 12 months, placing the economy in the crosshairs of a seemingly inevitable downturn. Yet stock market investors seem either not to notice or care, pushing the S&P 500 up about 13% year-to-date and nearly 11% from a year ago. gross domestic product having remained positive over the last three quarters. The seemingly broken relationship may lie in the peculiar time it has been for the financial and economic worlds since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in March 2020. “The market is certainly not acting the way it would if this recession” Meanwhile Godot “was just around the corner. It’s a very strange thing,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management. began this conundrum, the combination of pandemic politics, pandemic reopening, and hyper-aggressive monetary policy. Throw that together, and it can set off a lot of signals.” Indeed, a “this time is different” narrative might well apply to a situation the economy has never faced before: a unique global pandemic, encountered the most aggressive fiscal and monetary response in history, all of which helped create the highest level of inflation in over 40 years, requiring a strong policy pivot in which the Federal Reserve attempts to engineer a landing in softness that could include a shallow recession. For this reason, comparing short-term bond yields with 10-year bond yields may not be as useful a gauge. A 71% probability of a recession? “There is no There’s no one alive who can tell us what the post-pandemic playbook should look like,” Hogan said. “What we’ve always relied on for good signage is 1687873870 a strange confluence of events. “For its part, the Fed is more focused on the relationship between the three-month Treasury and the 10-year Treasury. This curve inverted at the end of October 2022, and just a few weeks ago it reached its gap widest on record. . The New York Fed uses a model that calculates the probability of a recession over the next 12 months using the relationship. At the end of May, it was around 71% The level of inversion has changed little since, so the likelihood of a recession is likely However, other indicators don’t point as clearly to recession, notably the labor market which has been oddly strong, with a rate of 3.7% unemployment despite the Fed raising benchmark interest rates by 5 percentage points since March 2022. The services portion of the economy remains strong, and even housing numbers have been picking up lately The Fed, however, remains in inflation-fighting mode, raising short-term rates and possibly distorting the yield curve. rise but indicated that two more increases are coming in 2023. “The Treasury yield curve tells an important but incomplete story about the risk of an impending recession in the US economy,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in its Sunday night market note. “Monetary policy is deliberately tight at the moment because strong labor markets are still fueling inflationary pressures. The fact that the 3m/10y and 2y/10y spreads are in very unusual territory is how the Fed is tackling this issue.” Colas noted that the Fed “has no other viable option now” as it seeks to bring inflation down, even if it means risking a recession. “The markets understand this but are reassuring that the current labor market situation offsets some of this risk,” he added. A Recession Like No Other There is also the “continuing recession” narrative to consider. Several sectors of the U.S. economy, autos, housing, and manufacturing, to name three, have seen what could be termed contractions, and it is possible that others may follow without tipping the GDP figure in the negative. Wharton Business School Professor Jeremy Siegel sees the economy slowing further. A key narrative from those looking for a recession is the lag effects that Fed policy will have. In fact, Siegel said the economy could slow so much that the Fed wouldn’t be able to deliver on the two potential rate hikes officials had forecast following the policy meeting earlier in June. If this happens, the markets will have to take this into account. “It’s hard to see any upside catalysts for the market in the second half of this year,” Siegel said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I think the upside of a mild recession is that not only will we not get rate increases, but we might get rate cuts by the end of the year.” “I’m not talking about disaster,” he added. “But when people say, ‘what’s up?’ I just don’t see that many factors.”

