Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as summer lull continues

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift higher as Wall Street’s lull continues after a strong start to the year.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading. It has been generally down since a five-week rally took it to its highest level in more than a year in mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66 points, or 0.2%, to 33,781 as of 9:50 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

Airlines were helping lead the way after Delta Air Lines said it still sees pent-up demand in the pipeline as passengers make up for lost opportunities to travel during the pandemic. He particularly highlighted high-income customers, who account for three-quarters of air travel spending and still appear to be in good financial shape.

Delta’s stock rose 1.7% after it said it expected earnings this year to be at the high end of the range it had previously forecast. American Airlines climbed 2.6% and United Airlines 1.6%.

However, high inflation hurts other businesses more directly. Walgreens Boots Alliance fell 10.1% after reporting weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. It also cut its profit forecast for this fiscal year, saying customers have become more careful about their spending and are looking for more value amid high inflation.

The U.S. stock market has seen a tear this year despite much higher interest rates intended to keep inflation in check, in part because the economy has so far managed to avoid a recession. But many investors are simply delaying their onset of recession forecasts instead of canceling them.

Recent data has been mixed, with a resilient labor market supporting weakening manufacturing and other sectors of the economy. A report on Tuesday morning said orders for durable manufactured goods rose unexpectedly last month, as economists expected a contraction.

More reports later in the morning will show how consumer confidence and new home sales are doing.

All the economic data will feed into the decisions of the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world on whether to keep interest rates up. High rates can reduce inflation, but they do so by slowing the overall economy and increasing the risk of recession.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, warned on Tuesday that inflation was slowly receding and pledged to raise rates high enough to break that persistence. It once again led people to believe that the central bank would raise rates again in July.

This is also the expectation of the Federal Reserve. But the hope on Wall Street is also that a hike next month could be the last for the Fed, even though it recently suggested it could raise rates twice more this year.

Lordstown Motors plunged 50.8% after the electric pickup truck company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It warned in early May that it was at risk of failing due to a dispute with the electronics company Foxconn, which was hesitant about investing $170 million in the start-up.

On the winning side on Wall Street was Eli Lilly, which rose 1.9% after it released encouraging data for a potential weight-loss drug.

In Asian markets, Shanghai shares rose 1.2% China’s No. 2 Premier Li Qiang said economic growth had accelerated and could hit the official target of 5% this year. Li, speaking at a conference, gave no growth rate for the latest quarter but said it was faster than previous quarters by 4.5%.

Shares also jumped 1.9% in Hong Kong, although they were more subdued elsewhere in Asia and across Europe.

In the bond market, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 3.70% from 3.72%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.66% from 4.74%.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.