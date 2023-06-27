Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as summer lull continues
NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift higher as Wall Street’s lull continues after a strong start to the year.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading. It has been generally down since a five-week rally took it to its highest level in more than a year in mid-June.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66 points, or 0.2%, to 33,781 as of 9:50 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.
Another decline in stocks helped Wall Street experience its first losing week in the past six. The S&P 500 closed down 0.8% on Friday, falling further from last week when it hit its highest level in more than a year.
Asian stocks fell sharply after several central banks around the world raised interest rates in their fight against inflation.
Stocks are mostly weaker in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks fell on the rise of the S&P 500 to its highest level since the spring of last year.
Airlines were helping lead the way after Delta Air Lines said it still sees pent-up demand in the pipeline as passengers make up for lost opportunities to travel during the pandemic. He particularly highlighted high-income customers, who account for three-quarters of air travel spending and still appear to be in good financial shape.
Deltas stock rose 1.7% after it said it expected earnings this year to be at the high end of the range it had previously forecast. American Airlines climbed 2.6% and United Airlines 1.6%.
However, high inflation hurts other businesses more directly. Walgreens Boots Alliance fell 10.1% after reporting weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. It also cut its profit forecast for this fiscal year, saying customers have become more careful about their spending and are looking for more value amid high inflation.
The U.S. stock market has seen a tear this year despite much higher interest rates intended to keep inflation in check, in part because the economy has so far managed to avoid a recession. But many investors are simply delaying their onset of recession forecasts instead of canceling them.
Recent data has been mixed, with a resilient labor market supporting weakening manufacturing and other sectors of the economy. A report on Tuesday morning said orders for durable manufactured goods rose unexpectedly last month, as economists expected a contraction.
More reports later in the morning will show how consumer confidence and new home sales are doing.
All the economic data will feed into the decisions of the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world on whether to keep interest rates up. High rates can reduce inflation, but they do so by slowing the overall economy and increasing the risk of recession.
Christine Lagarde, director of the European Central Bank, warned on Tuesday that inflation is slowly falling and pledged to raise rates high enough to break that persistence. It once again led people to believe that the central bank would raise rates again in July.
This is also the expectation of the Federal Reserve. But the hope on Wall Street is also that a hike next month could be the last for the Fed, even though it recently suggested it could raise rates twice more this year.
Lordstown Motors plunged 50.8% after the electric pickup truck company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It warned in early May that it was at risk of failing due to a dispute with the electronics company Foxconn, which was hesitant about investing $170 million in the start-up.
On the winning side on Wall Street was Eli Lilly, which rose 1.9% after it released encouraging data for a potential weight-loss drug.
In Asian markets, shares of Shanghai rose 1.2%, number two Chinese, Premier Li Qiang said economic growth has accelerated and can meet this year’s official 5% target. Li, speaking at a conference, gave no growth rate for the latest quarter but said it was faster than previous quarters by 4.5%.
Shares also jumped 1.9% in Hong Kong, although they were more subdued elsewhere in Asia and across Europe.
In the bond market, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 3.70% from 3.72%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.66% from 4.74%.
AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-markets-economy-technology-2056a969103e6d676663ddb03ddae6f0
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alternative date ideas in Dublin for 2023
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as summer lull continues
- Vladimir Putin gives televised address after Wagner riot – BBC News
- Pakistan army sacks general over Imran Khan’s party riots
- In China, muted reaction to revolt in Russia belies concern over war and global balance of power
- In audio recording, Donald Trump discusses ‘highly confidential’ document with interviewer – Austin Daily Herald
- Boris Johnson committed a ‘clear’ breach of the rules by accepting the post of Daily Mail columnist
- Alia Bhatt reflects on the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood
- Bruins Trade Hall and rights to Foligno for Blackhawks
- In Poll Bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi rakes in triple talaq, UCC and appeasement
- Bollywood photographer claims Ranbir Kapoor has no PR team, fans refuse to believe paparazzo revelation | Estimates
- Womens Tennis Tour approves equal pay deal by 2033