Thousands of new jobs created in Wales thanks to foreign investment





Annual of the UK Department for Business and Trade UK Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) report for 2022-23 published today shows that the number of jobs created has returned to pre-Covid pandemic levels with 3,062 jobs created in the last year, compared to 1,793 in 2021 to 2022, an increase of 66% compared to compared to the previous year. The report also shows that 47 foreign investment projects were created in Wales between 2022 and 2023, compared to 43 between 2021 and 2022, an increase of 9%. The Welsh Government has been directly involved in around 91% of investments, supporting businesses through a range of interventions from business advice on potential sites and premises, identifying skills and talent, assistance with studies market and linking with banks, business networks and universities. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring that Wales is a great place to live, work and do business by creating an environment where businesses and people can thrive and succeed. The fact that Wales has seen increased investment during a time of significant political and economic shocks shows that the Welsh Government’s approach to promoting Wales and our capabilities are working. We will continue to do all we can to sell Wales internationally by promoting Welsh strengths and successes on the world stage. Over the past year, the Economy Minister has promoted Wales internationally, with visits to the Paris Air Show in France, Qatar and the United States, the Prime Minister and others ministers undertaking international activity which has helped to raise the profile of Wales. globally. Notable investments announced in Wales during the year include: KLA, the California-headquartered semiconductor equipment maker, has chosen Newport for its European headquarters and innovation hub, investing C$100 million in a new facility and supporting 362 additional jobs

Amazon, the US online retail giant, has opened a software development center through its acquisition of Veeqo in Swansea, creating an additional 50 jobs to provide shipping solutions to e-commerce sellers

Siemens Healthcare, the life sciences division of German Siemens Group, has launched a new center of excellence in healthcare technology in Llanberis to focus on research and development and manufacturing, retaining the current workforce of 400 people and creating 92 additional jobs

Airflo, the leading U.S. maker of specialty PVC-free fishing line, is expanding operations in Brecon, saving 44 jobs and creating 21 more to pave the way for a fourfold increase in exports to North America

Yasa Motors, the Mercedes-owned maker of advanced electric motors and motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, is creating up to 40 new jobs as part of plans to expand its operations in a new R&D center at its factory by Welshpool There are over 1,395 overseas businesses that call Wales home, employing over 161,400 people. These include blue chip investors such as Airbus, Toyota, General Dynamics, Deloitte, Siemens Healthcare and Oracle.

