Why Dream Exchange wants to disrupt investing

If you want to invest your money in a company, you might look to the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq where stocks are traded. But soon there will be another option for investors. It’s called the Exchange of dreamsand once licensed, it will be the first minority-owned and governed corporation to operate an exchange in the 230-year history of stock exchanges in the United States.

To learn more about the historic move, Marketplace’s David Brancaccio spoke with Joe Cecala, the founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, about how it could help close the long-standing racial wealth gap in this country. .

The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancacio: If someone has a business that has reached a certain scale, one option is to get investment from public shareholders. You want to register in this situation on a stock market, there are many stock markets, some quite famous that already exist. Tell me how Dream Exchange offers something different.

Joe Cecala: Our focus is really creating capital opportunities in the mid and small cap markets, which has been disappearing for decades. We just want to give more options to the small entrepreneur, as well as the American investing public to get into good businesses early that will grow and expand the wealth of the original investors and founders and make it available for American investment. general public.

Brancacio: So a key differentiator, who you’re trying to attract and the problem you’re trying to solve, is scale, allowing small businesses to go public. But what about businesses specifically owned by minorities?

That : Yes, so it’s really something that sets us apart. We’ve been working in the black community for, you know, over two decades, and we really understand some of the unique challenges that minority business owners face. And really, it’s not a place where minorities have ever looked for capital. So there have only been two companies in the 230-year history of the New York Stock Exchange that have gone public.

Brancacio: In the history of Western civilization and capitalism, have only two minority-owned companies gone public?

That : On the New York Stock Exchange. So today there are probably about 6,300 publicly traded companies across the country. People think that going public and filing stocks with the SEC, there are a lot of companies that do that. But reaching a scholarship is a very different phenomenon, as you have to meet certain registration characteristics and qualifications. There have only been about 12 in all exchanges that are minority owned and controlled companies to reach an exchange. And that creates a lot of hurdles, because you know, depending on the day, there’s between, you know, $25 trillion or $30 trillion of funds in the public capital markets. So, the Dream Exchange solves a myriad of problems by opening up access to public capital markets for small businesses, especially minority and underserved communities who have never really reached those markets.