Why it might be time to be optimistic about the stock market

New York (CNN) — It’s hard to stay cheerful as economic conditions soften, stocks rebound with whiplash-inducing volatility, and inflation remains stickier than superglue.

But there is hope for the markets, but some economists say these choppy waters are creating new opportunities (with some risk) for investors.

What is happening: The global economy is changing. The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, but other economic indicators, such as spending and manufacturing, are softening. And chaos in Russia has the potential to deliver another spike in inflation if its vast commodity exports are disrupted.

Earlier this spring, central banks appeared to be suspending or ending their year-plus regimen of painful, anti-inflationary rate hikes. But policymakers have recently changed their minds and are warning investors that more pain is coming.

US equities, meanwhile, have successfully moved from their recent bear market into bullish territory. But analysts still aren’t sure it’s not a bear in bulls clothesand markets ended last week down significantly, snapping a weeks-long winning streak.

Still, investors have good reason to be optimistic, says Indrani De, head of global investment research at FTSE Russell. Macroeconomic signs point to a renewed appetite for risk.

Before the Bell: What do you think of inflation and bond yields?

Indrani by: Inflation is still high but it is the path that is important, and that path is clearly heading towards disinflation. Different countries around the world are at different stages of their inflation journey, which means they were at a point where there is a lot of dispersion between asset classes and between different countries. This increases the need for selectivity on the part of investors.

The second thing I want to point out is that resilient economic growth in the United States has led to higher earnings forecasts. Stocks have done particularly well since the US dollar fell from its recent highs in the last quarter of 2022. A weak dollar is really good for risky assets. This is really good for large cap stocks.

The market tends to focus on short-term policy rates. But what really matters most for stocks and other risky assets is the longer 10-year Treasury yield. This rate peaked in early 2022 and has since come down a bit and stabilized. This stabilization has really brought back the growth of tech stocks.

What about artificial intelligence? Does it drive the markets?

It’s not just cyclical factors like GDP holding up better than expected and corporate earnings revisions rising. There is also genuine hope that due to AI, we could be in the midst of a structural upgrade to economic growth prospects. It might look like the 1990s, when internet stocks drove growth in the tech sector, but then had ramifications for the wider economy.

In the 1990s, we talked about Internet companies because some companies took advantage of the boom. Gradually, we abandoned the companies and started talking about the Internet because every company, every sector and every person felt its improvements in the whole economy. AI will just start, some companies will benefit from it, but I expect this whole concept of AI to become something that everyone can access. Everyone can use it to improve their economy. So that’s where the enlargement is happening, but we were just in the early stages now.

There is a feeling that AI could give us that next step in productivity, and productivity leads to economic growth.

Still, if the rally doesn’t extend beyond AI and that euphoria remains focused just in tech, then it’s much more risky because ultimately what industry can grow in the overall stock market ?

Are you worried about the future of the markets?

I don’t want to downplay the risk to the remaining stocks. Valuations may have exceeded their outlook for improved growth. There are certainly other risks in the economy: the manufacturing sector [purchasing managers index] slows down, there is an extreme tightening of bank lending standards. The picture is mixed on the macroeconomic front, but there are signs of optimism, which is why US stock markets rose.

This is the third trimester

Time flies: the third quarter and second half of 2023 begin in earnest next week.

Before Bell wrote much about what economists predict in the macroeconomic environment (see above), but it is more difficult to predict exactly how the markets will behave.

However, this does not prevent analysts, and even the companies themselves, from trying to predict.

Overall, there are 10,981 analyst ratings on S&P 500 stocks for the third quarter, according to FactSet data. Of these odds, 54.8% are buy odds, 39.6% are hold odds and 5.6% are sell odds.

Broken down by sector, analysts are most bullish on the energy, communication services and information technology sectors. This makes sense, as tech and energy stocks have largely driven markets higher in recent weeks. Technology has benefited greatly from the AI ​​boom and although energy prices have fallen in recent months, the geopolitical chaos has been a boon for oil and gas companies.

Analysts are the most pessimistic on the consumer staples sector. Retail sales have tumbled recently as U.S. consumer spending power tumbles from pandemic-era levels and the economy softens.

FDIC accidentally reveals details about Silicon Valley banks’ biggest customers

Whoops.

The FDIC mistakenly revealed to Bloomberg News details about the biggest clients of Silicon Valley Bank, the failing bank whose depositors were rescued thanks to emergency action by regulators, reports my colleague Matt Egan.

An FDIC document put online by Bloomberg News Friday offers new information on the beneficiaries of this controversial bailout in March when SVB became the second largest bank failure in the history of the United States. According to Bloomberg, this document was accidentally released unredacted by the FDIC in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

After SVB suddenly collapsedthe FDIC and other federal regulators have decided to return all bank customers whole, including those whose funds exceed the $250,000 insurance limit.

The emergency decision saved not only fledgling tech start-ups, some of which could have been wiped out by the SVB implosion, but also some heavyweights in the tech industry.

For example, leading venture capital firm Sequoia Capital held just over $1 billion in SVB, according to the FDIC filing. Sequoia, famous for its prescient investments in PayPal, Google, Apple and other technology companies, was SVB’s fourth filer, according to the document.

Another major SVB client was Kanzhun, a Beijing tech company that runs BOSS Zhipin, China’s largest online recruitment platform. The FDIC document indicates that the Chinese company held approximately $903 million in SVB.

SVB’s largest depositor was Circle Internet Financial, the stableco behind USD Coin. The FDIC document shows that Circle held $3.3 billion in SVB, a figure the stablecoin firm previously disclosed.

Streaming platform Roku held $420 million in SVB, according to the FDIC filing. Hours after SVB’s failure, Roku warned investors that it held approximately $487 million, or about a quarter of its total cash, with the bank, and did not know if it would be able to recover the amounts. funds.

The FDIC estimates that the SVB’s failure will cost its deposit insurance fund $16.1 billion. The agency expects to recoup these losses by assessing the banks’ fees.

