Stock market today: Wall Street rises as economy holds up better than expected





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street gained ground on Tuesday after a series of reports suggested the economy is in better shape than expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in afternoon trading. It has been generally down since a five-week rally took it to its highest level in more than a year in mid-June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points, or 0.4%, to 33,864 as of 12:06 p.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1%. Airlines were helping lead the way after Delta Air Lines said it still sees pent-up demand in the pipeline as passengers make up for lost opportunities to travel during the pandemic. He particularly highlighted high-income customers, who account for three-quarters of air travel spending and still appear to be in good financial shape despite high inflation. Deltas stock rose 4.9% after it said earnings this year were expected to be at the high end of the range it had previously forecast. American Airlines climbed 5.7% and United Airlines 5.4%.

However, high inflation hurts other businesses more directly. Walgreens Boots Alliance fell 9.5% after reporting weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. The retail drugstore company also cut its profit forecast for this fiscal year, saying customers have become more cautious about their spending and are looking for more value amid high inflation. Lordstown Motors plunged 36.3% after electric pickup company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. He had warned in early May that he risked failing due to a dispute with electronics company Foxconn, which was hesitant about investing $170 million in the start-up. The U.S. stock market has seen a tear this year despite much higher interest rates intended to keep inflation in check, in part because the economy has so far managed to avoid a recession. But many investors are simply delaying their onset of recession forecasts instead of canceling them. Recent data has been mixed, with a resilient labor market supporting weakening manufacturing and other sectors of the economy. Tuesday’s reports were significantly stronger than expected. Readings on consumer confidence, new home sales and durable manufactured goods orders all beat economists’ forecasts.

A measure of manufacturing activity in the Richmond, Virginia region, which stretches from Maryland to South Carolina, contracted, but not as much as economists feared. All the economic data will feed the decisions of the Federal Reserve and other central banks on whether to keep interest rates higher. High rates can reduce inflation, but they do so by slowing the overall economy and increasing the risk of recession. Christine Lagarde, director of the European Central Bank, warned on Tuesday that inflation is slowly falling and pledged to raise rates high enough to break that persistence. It once again led people to believe that the central bank would raise rates again in July. This is also the expectation of the Federal Reserve. But the hope on Wall Street is that a hike next month could be the last for the Fed, even though it recently suggested it could raise rates twice more this year. Traders have largely given up on hopes of multiple interest rate cuts in 2023, which many predicted earlier this year.

We think central banks still have work to do, said Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard. We have always said that inflation will not magically come down, even if the post-pandemic supply chain issues are resolved. In Asian markets, shares of Shanghai rose 1.2%, number two Chinese, Premier Li Qiang said economic growth has accelerated and can meet this year’s official 5% target. Li, speaking at a conference, gave no growth rate for the latest quarter but said it was faster than previous quarters by 4.5%. Shares also jumped 1.9% in Hong Kong, although they were more subdued elsewhere in Asia and across Europe. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell from 3.72% to 3.76%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose to 4.75% from 4.74% late Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2023/jun/27/stock-market-today-wall-street-rises-as-economy-holds-up-better-than-feared/

