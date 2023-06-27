Song exchanges like Labelcoin, JKBX and SongVest could bring Robin Hood into the music business

Eric Allan Kramer confronts Cary Elwes in a scene from Robin Hood: Men In Tights, 1993. … [+] (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Imagine Spotify or Apple Music crossed with Charles Schwab or Robinhood, so you can press play to listen to a song, then press invest to buy a share of that song’s royalty stream.

It’s the vision of a merry bunch of music trading platforms looking to lure in the loot of music-loving traders who want to speculate on the next big song, as an alternative to boring bonds, erratic stocks and cryptocurrencies swirling around. collapse.

And it could help end artist poverty in the marketplace, says Mark Miller, founder of labelcoin and a former musician and tour manager. The company describes itself as the Robinhood of music, a revolutionary song swap that lets fans invest in what they think is the next big song or maybe just a song they love.

We started this business during Covid when the tourism industry collapsed, says Miller. Wed wondered how can we not only help musicians survive this terrible time and pay their bills, but actually help them thrive on the other end of this time?

So if an artist earns, say, $30,000 in streaming revenue per year, they can increase that to $150,000 per year by selling half of those song rights on one of these trading platforms. And that changes everything, says Miller.

Among Labelcoins competitors in the split song swap game are JKBXscheduled to launch in September, and SongVestwhich has already been offering fractional shares of song royalty streams since 2021.

SongVest says they’ll soon be offering royalty shares of TLC’s “No Scrubs” and “Creep,” each a number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from the 1990s. These won’t be the original recordings, but re- records Taylor Swift’s new versions of her previous recordings. So they own 100% of new recordings and share 50% of streaming royalties with their fans, says SongVests founder Sean Peace of the TLC offering.

We’ve all heard of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Bieber selling their music rights for hundreds of millions of dollars to private equity and music companies. But these megastars might have made more megabucks if they had let their legions buy small slices on a music exchange.

This is because the price of a famous catalog to a corporate buyer is usually based on a multiple which can be between 10 and 30 times average annual earnings depending on the popularity of the artists and the rights available. But on a public exchange, the price can go crazy, as can the price-earnings ratios of tech companies, with multiples on the open exchange hitting 50, 100 or, the sky the limit. Private equity and major players in the music industry will be watching these exchanges to see if they might offer upside opportunities.

But is the song stock exchange a good investment for the average Little John or Friar Tuck?

It’s both a game of passion and a traditional investment, says Scott Cohen, a former Warner Music Group executive who is now CEO of JKBX, which plans to launch a platform in September for investors in fractional shares of songs. Some investors may not understand things like price-to-earnings ratios or what drives a tech stock like Google, Apple, or Amazon, but when you put music in front of them, they understand what songs are valuable and why they are valuable.

Sixty-one percent of American adults say they have invested money in the stock market, the highest percentage since 2008 (just before the crash), according to a recent Gallup Report. And these music startups want to attract these retail customers, as the majors would if the model worked.

Some see parallels between music speculation and investing in contemporary art, where prices have topped the S&P 500 by 131% over the past 26 years, according to masterpieces, a platform for investing in the works of Basquiat, Picasso, Banksy and others. But instead of a closed community of rich and rarefied art bidders or NFT whales, music exchanges want to attract ordinary people in droves.

But to do so, these galloping gallopers must dodge the slingshots and arrows of the Securities & Exchange Commission sheriff, who has already taken the ax to crypto exchanges Coinbase and Binance.

Although the SEC has called NFTs unregistered titles, fledgling song exchanges believe they are different from NFTs. They say they can take advantage of a series of SEC regulations that began under President Obama in 2012 as part of the Jobs Act, allowing crowdfunding campaigns to inflow public capital for companies. creatives who couldn’t get this before.

It’s thanks to Reg-A, something you hear a lot about in the financial forest, and while you might think they’re talking about I Shot The Sheriff, they’re not talking about Reggae but a regulation under the Securities Act of 1933. was Reg-A that democratized capitalism by granting exemptions to complicated and costly compliance laws that kept public markets and financing open only to elites.

What Reg-A does is really fascinating, because it allows anyone over the age of 18, as long as they’re not a bad actor with a criminal record or from an OFAC country that we don’t don’t deal like North Korea, to find any share class or valuation structure they want for virtually anything, says Etan Butler, president of Dalmore Group, a brokerage that says its mission of revolutionizing the way businesses raise capital online. The company has been engaged by several music exchanges looking to get started.

Butler says Reg-A makes it easier to issue stock in just about anything these days. You can issue royalty stream shares for music just like you can issue shares for any commodity. A fractional share of the royalty stream is functionally identical to a fractional share of real estate in a REIT or a fractional share of a historic work of art or an exotic car. As long as you follow the Reg A rules, everything is fair and quite interesting.

But the Securities and Exchange Commission must give its blessing before a music exchange rings the opening bell. SongVest is the only exchange already open for business, after SEC qualification, Peace says.

But SongVest only offers a primary market for investors, which is a way to buy a royalty share on a song you like. But to then resell the share of the song to another fan, you need a secondary market. While SongVest has the power to open a secondary market, they are waiting for now, hoping that proposed changes in SEC regulations will significantly reduce costs, according to Peace. These costs include exorbitant legal fees to comply with each state’s so-called Blue Sky laws, as well as jumping through more SEC compliance hoops.

The way we envision this is not so much an investment platform, but more of a fan engagement tool, Peace says. Its high-end memorabilia, like selling rare vinyl records. But it’s like vinyl with a drop of the artist’s blood on it. Joining the royal stream of a song you love by an artist you love is the ultimate way for many fans to get closer to that star.

SongVest sees its song trading business as a natural extension of our music catalog market, says Peace. The venture is a way to direct business to his more conventional music auction business that we started in 2020, says Peace.

Whether Robin Hood walks away with Maid Marian happily ever after, as in the 1938 Errol Flynn-Olivia de Havilland classic, or it all ends in frustration, as in Mel Brooks Robin Hood: Men in Tights, We cant know but weve got our popcorn .