Business
Wall Street ends sharply higher, dollar weakens as data points to economic resilience
NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks rallied broadly on Tuesday, and the dollar weakened as strong economic data eased recession fears and stoked investors’ risk appetite.
All three major U.S. stock indices closed in positive territory, with tech-related megacaps — especially those involved in a burgeoning AI frenzy — driving the Nasdaq up 1.8%, its biggest one-day percentage jump. in a month.
An unexpected increase in new orders for U.S.-made durable goods, along with robust readings on new home sales and consumer confidence, helped ease worries about a looming recession amid Federal Reserve efforts. to throw cold water on demand in order to bring inflation under control.
“Today’s economic data was particularly strong,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. “Against this backdrop, there was fear of missing out on the rally and a shift in tenor for the market outlook.”
“What little correction there was might have made people feel better about being in the market today,” added Martin.
The strong data appears to pave the way for another 25 basis point interest rate hike at the end of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting.
“No matter what happens by then (the Fed) will go up 25 basis points because if they don’t the market will really think the Fed is done and the Fed doesn’t want that,” he said. said Martin.
Financial markets are predicting a 77% chance of that happening, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. The question remains whether the Fed will stop it or tighten further in September and beyond.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s European counterpart, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the ECB was unable to announce an end to rate hikes in the face of stubborn inflation. high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 212.03 points, or 0.63%, to 33,926.74, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 49.59 points, or 1.15%, to 4,378.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 219.90 points, or 1.65%, to 13,555.67.
European stocks reversed earlier losses to close with a nominal gain, supported by luxury goods and financials as investors bet on further stimulus from China, while hawkish comments from Lagarde contained the gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.05% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.89%.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.60%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed up 0.81%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) lost 0.49%.
The greenback depreciated against a basket of global currencies as data indicated strength in the U.S. economy, while the euro appreciated in the wake of Lagarde’s comments.
The dollar index (.DXY) fell 0.21%, with the euro up 0.52% at $1.0961.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.34% against the greenback at 144.03 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.275, up 0.30% on the daytime.
Yields on US Treasuries rose as stronger-than-expected economic data eased recessionary jitters.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 to 3.762%, down from 3.719% on Monday night.
The 30-year bond last fell 10/32 to 3.8368%, down from 3.819% on Monday night.
Crude prices fell after US economic indicators surprised on the upside, ahead of energy demand data expected later in the session.
U.S. crude fell 2.41% to settle at $67.70 a barrel, while Brent crude settled at $72.26 a barrel, up 2.59% on the day.
Gold prices dipped as upbeat economic reports tarnished the luster of the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,912.89 an ounce.
Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Deepa Babington
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-2023-06-27/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi seeks to leave a mark on Indonesian politics
- Wall Street ends sharply higher, dollar weakens as data points to economic resilience
- What is THC Honey Oil? North Hollywood drug lab disguised as a pizzeria busted by cops
- Men’s Hockey Announces Full 2023-24 Recruiting Class
- Fashion History at Historic Stanley Home | Spotlight on the Estes Valley
- The Singer DLS Turbo is a tribute to the 700PS reimagined Porsche 935
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hit on KCR’s daughter K Kavitha
- Who is Deadlock’s voice actor in Valorant?
- Pakistan has learned to react with iron fists after deadly political violence, official says
- Canadian Clusters Collaborate to Drive $30M in Quantum Technology Commercialization
- Old video, same claim. Video does not show Donald Trump ‘made a new deal’ with Vladimir Putin
- Bollywood remake of popular Pakistani song Pasoori sparks controversy