Wall Street ends sharply higher, dollar weakens as data points to economic resilience

[1/3] Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks rallied broadly on Tuesday, and the dollar weakened as strong economic data eased recession fears and stoked investors’ risk appetite.

All three major U.S. stock indices closed in positive territory, with tech-related megacaps — especially those involved in a burgeoning AI frenzy — driving the Nasdaq up 1.8%, its biggest one-day percentage jump. in a month.

An unexpected increase in new orders for U.S.-made durable goods, along with robust readings on new home sales and consumer confidence, helped ease worries about a looming recession amid Federal Reserve efforts. to throw cold water on demand in order to bring inflation under control.

“Today’s economic data was particularly strong,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. “Against this backdrop, there was fear of missing out on the rally and a shift in tenor for the market outlook.”

“What little correction there was might have made people feel better about being in the market today,” added Martin.

The strong data appears to pave the way for another 25 basis point interest rate hike at the end of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting.

Durable goods

“No matter what happens by then (the Fed) will go up 25 basis points because if they don’t the market will really think the Fed is done and the Fed doesn’t want that,” he said. said Martin.

Financial markets are predicting a 77% chance of that happening, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. The question remains whether the Fed will stop it or tighten further in September and beyond.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s European counterpart, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the ECB was unable to announce an end to rate hikes in the face of stubborn inflation. high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 212.03 points, or 0.63%, to 33,926.74, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 49.59 points, or 1.15%, to 4,378.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 219.90 points, or 1.65%, to 13,555.67.

European stocks reversed earlier losses to close with a nominal gain, supported by luxury goods and financials as investors bet on further stimulus from China, while hawkish comments from Lagarde contained the gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.05% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.89%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.60%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed up 0.81%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) lost 0.49%.

The greenback depreciated against a basket of global currencies as data indicated strength in the U.S. economy, while the euro appreciated in the wake of Lagarde’s comments.

The dollar index (.DXY) fell 0.21%, with the euro up 0.52% at $1.0961.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.34% against the greenback at 144.03 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.275, up 0.30% on the daytime.

Yields on US Treasuries rose as stronger-than-expected economic data eased recessionary jitters.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 to 3.762%, down from 3.719% on Monday night.

The 30-year bond last fell 10/32 to 3.8368%, down from 3.819% on Monday night.

Crude prices fell after US economic indicators surprised on the upside, ahead of energy demand data expected later in the session.

U.S. crude fell 2.41% to settle at $67.70 a barrel, while Brent crude settled at $72.26 a barrel, up 2.59% on the day.

Gold prices dipped as upbeat economic reports tarnished the luster of the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,912.89 an ounce.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Deepa Babington

