More time at the beach! SEA Airport Welcomes New International Service to Nassau, Bahamas from Alaska Airlines





First-ever service to Nassau from SEA adds Hawaii and Mexico beaches with Alaska

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is home to Alaska Airlines’ new international service to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), adding another fun and sunny winter destination for Puget Sound travelers. The seasonal service will begin on December 15 and run until April 10. “SEA is welcoming another vibrant and sunny winter destination for the first time Nassau is served by nonstop service from Seattle,” said Lance Lyttle, General Manager, SEA Airport. “Alaska Airlines offers this opportunity to have fun and soak up the sun with destinations from Mexico to Hawaii, Seattle travelers will surely be happy to have!” We are thrilled to add new international service to our hometown airport with convenient, nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter, our first time serving the Caribbean from Seattle, said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await. Nassau will be a pre-clearance destination for returning SEA travelers, like Dublin. This means that travelers will be cleared in the city of departure, not upon arrival at SEA. Other preclearance cities arriving at SEA include all Canadian cities except Victoria and Kelowna. Flight details The new flights operate three times a week on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday outbound. Itinerary Days Leave Arrival Flight number. SEA to NAS Tue, Fri, Sat 09:00 6:15 p.m. AS750 NAS to SEA Wed, Sat, Sun 10:00 a.m. 2:05 p.m. AS749 International Department at SEA The Alaska route is the third new international service to be announced in 2023, following WestJet to Edmonton (started May) and Tahiti Nui service to Paris (started June 13). In 2022, SEA added four new international services: Turkish Airlines to Istanbul, Air Canada to Montreal, Finnair to Helsinki and Air Tahiti Nui to Tahiti. A total of 45 international services are currently operating at SEA, offering non-stop flights to 29 unique international destinations on 25 airlines. About Alaska Airlines Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations in the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance and with our other global partners, our customers can travel to over 1,000 destinations on over 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to destinations worldwide . Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. Contact Perry Cooper | SEAAirport

(206) 787-4923 | [email protected]

