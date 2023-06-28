Billions in foreign investment create thousands of new jobs across the UK





Tens of thousands of new jobs are being created across the UK thanks to billions of pounds of foreign investment, helping the government’s priority to grow the economy and stabilize across the UK. New government statistics released today (Tuesday 27 June) reveal that more than 1,600 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects will create almost 80,000 jobs in all parts of the UK, Scotland, the Country of Wales, the North of England, the Midlands and the South West recording significant gains. . The North of England has seen huge gains, with Yorkshire and the Humber landing 103 FDI projects which will create 7,378 new jobs, an increase of 97% in 2021/22 and 423% in 2020/21 – while in the northwest and northeast, 198 projects are expected to create 8,867 jobs. In just three years, the North West and North East have seen 604 FDI projects land, creating 25,872 new jobs. The Midlands has also seen dozens of new projects creating thousands of jobs. In 2022/23, 265 FDI ​​projects were landed which are expected to create 11,091 jobs, and in Wales 47 projects will create 3,062 jobs, a 71% increase from 1,793 in 2021/22. Investment Minister Lord Johnson said: These statistics reflect the sentiment I hear every day from overseas investors: the UK is a great place to invest and a fantastic springboard for starting and growing a successful business. Today’s figures confirm that investors are looking beyond London and the South East as they seek high growth opportunities with a highly skilled workforce. These investments also support our strongest industries and create the jobs of the future, from aerospace and automotive manufacturing to financial services and technology. We now look to the Northern Ireland Investment Summit and the Global Investment Summit this fall, which will bring together some of the world’s biggest players to invest in our most successful sectors. Foreign investment is crucial to the growth of the UK economy, and the latest statistics confirm recent reports from PwC and EY which revealed that investors continue to increase their confidence as well as their investment in some of our key sectors. The automotive sector saw 76 new FDI projects in 2022/23, creating 3,807 new jobs compared to 1,786 two years ago, while aerospace projects will create 3,208 new jobs compared to 1,277. We are also striving to make the UK a technological and scientific superpower by 2030, and the latest data confirms that we are headed in the right direction. The life sciences sector will see 3,546 new jobs from the latest FDI projects, while biotechnology and pharmaceuticals will see 2,089. Collectively, over the past three years, the two sectors will have seen 15,608 new jobs thanks to FDI projects alone. National and regional distribution Yorkshire and Humber: 103 FDI projects in 2022/23 will create 7,378 new jobs, an increase of 97% from 3,738 in 2021/22 and 423% from 1,412 in 2020/21. 16 investment projects will also be linked to Net Zero, creating 1,671 jobs. The total number of new jobs for 2022/23 will be 9.3% of the UK total, more than double its share in 2021/22 (4.4%).

North West: 137 FDI projects will create 5,820 new jobs, 340 more than 5,480 in 2021/22. There are also 17 Net Zero projects with 901 new jobs.

North East: 61 FDI projects were landed in 2022/23, leading to the creation of 3,047 new jobs, which means that 183 projects over the past three years will have created 10,263 new jobs. 13 new Net Zero projects will also have emerged over the past year, creating 1,611 jobs.

West Midlands: The total number of FDI projects rose from 143 to 181 year-on-year, with jobs created rising from 5,571 to 8,252 (48%). In terms of Net Zero related projects, this represents 34 projects with 3,145 new jobs. The number of new jobs in the West Midlands will be 10.4% of the UK total for 2022/23, up more than 50% on last year (6.6%).

East Midlands: 84 FDI projects were won in 2022/23, creating 2,839 jobs. Over the past three years, 255 projects will have created 11,876 jobs.

South West: 91 FDI projects generating 3,908 new jobs, up 1,375 (54%) from 2,533 year-on-year. In addition, there are 17 Net Zero related projects which will create 965 jobs.

Wales: There were 47 projects in 2022/23 – up from 43 last year, with 3,062 jobs created – up 71% from 1,793 last year). Over the past three years, 162 FDI projects have been won, creating 6,384 new jobs.

Scotland: 130 FDI projects were launched in 2022/23, compared to 119 in 2021/22. This will create 3,428 jobs. Net Zero-related projects will also create 601 jobs. Over the past three years, 341 FDI projects have been won, leading to the creation of 11,081 new jobs.

Northern Ireland: 33 FDI projects were launched in 2022/23, generating 1,416 new jobs. Over the past three years, 94 FDI projects have been launched, generating 4,854 new jobs. Figures for other regions are available on the DBT 2022/23 inbound investment page.

