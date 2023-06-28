Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,733.09, up 145.77): Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Up 77 cents, or 0.97%, to $80.05 on 13.0 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.54%, to $53.39 on 10.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Corp. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.50%, to $38.00 on 8.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.07%, to $71.86 on 6.2 million shares.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Content of the article Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 40 cents, or 11.49%, to $3.88 on 6.0 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.99%, to $3.99 on 5.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Retail. Up 15 cents, or 0.13%, to $118.47; and Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Retail. Down 40 cents, or 1.09%, to $36.41; and Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Retail. Up 29 cents, or 0.40%, to $73.39. Canada’s grocery sector needs more competition to help keep food prices low, give shoppers more choice and encourage new entrants, the Competition Bureau said in a much-anticipated study released Tuesday. Most Canadians buy groceries from stores owned by a handful of grocery giants, with Canada’s three largest grocers, Loblaws, Sobeys and Metro, having collectively reported more than $100 billion in sales and $3.6 billion in profits last year, according to the study. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Suncor Energy Corp. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.50%, to $38.00. A cybersecurity expert said a systems breach at Suncor Energy Inc. would likely cost the company millions of dollars before the problem was fixed. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cyberattack was still affecting many Suncors Petro-Canada outlets across the country, and many were still unable to accept credit or debit card payments. Jon Ferguson, managing director of cybersecurity at the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, said it was fair to assume it would be some time before the company could get back to normal. Thomson Reuters Corp. (TSX:TRI). Industrialists. Up $4.58, or 2.57%, to $182.49. Thomson Reuters Corp. signed an agreement to buy Casetext, which uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to create technology for lawyers. He is paying $650 million in cash for the California-based company. Casetexts’ key products include CoCounsel, an AI legal assistant that launched earlier this year and is powered by GPT-4. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 27, 2023. Content of the article Share this article on your social network

