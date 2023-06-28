The Caribbean is calling you! Alaska Airlines adds new flights to the Bahamas





Fly nonstop to Nassau from two of our West Coast hubs starting in December plus brand new service between Las Vegas and Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta Your winter travel options just got a little brighter! We’ve added our first-ever flights to the Bahamas with non-stop stops from Los Angeles and Seattle. We are also increasing our service to Mexico with new routes between Las Vegas and Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. The four new international routes will begin flying in mid-December. For a limited time, introductory fares for flights between Los Angeles and Nassau start at $169 one-way and flights between Seattle and Nassau start at $199 one-way. Flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $139 one way. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com. There is continued high demand from travelers wanting to venture out to leisure destinations, whether it’s a short plane ride along the west coast or a long-distance international trip. Many of our customers are already planning ahead and taking the time to book vacations for early next year. Also, with more 737-9 aircraft entering our fleet, we have aircraft that offer greater range to allow us to fly longer distances, such as Seattle to Nassau. “We are excited to add a new point to our roadmap and believe our customers will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await. New international service Itinerary Start date End date Frequency Plane Los Angeles-Nassau December 15 April 9, 2024 4x per week 737 Seattle-Nassau December 15 April 9, 2024 3x per week 737 Las Vegas-Cabo San Lucas December 15 April 10, 2024 4x per week E175 Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta December 14 April 9, 2024 4x per week E175 Los Angeles and Seattle in the Bahamas Our new flights to the Bahamas are a first for us in the Caribbean nation. From two of our major West Coast hubs, Los Angeles and Seattle, our customers fly nonstop to the popular vacation destination off the coast of South Florida. Our convenient morning departures from Los Angeles and Seattle allow our guests to arrive in Nassau by late afternoon. Our new service to Nassau will become our 101st non-stop destination from our hometown airport in Seattle. “SEA welcomes another vibrant and sunny winter destination the first time Nassau is served by nonstop service from Seattle,” said Lance Lyttle, CEO of SEA Airport. “Alaska Airlines offers this opportunity to have fun and soak up the sun with destinations from Mexico to Hawaii, Seattle travelers will surely be happy to have!” “We are thrilled to share the anticipation for Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight to the pristine shores of the Bahamas, unlocking a treasure trove of experiences for travelers,” said Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hon. Philip E. Davis. For those looking to escape to our enchanting white sand beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant culture, this new connection offers an effortless path. We look forward to extending our warm Bahamian welcome to visitors from afar, ushering in a new chapter of tourism and cultural exchange. We welcome and look forward to this new partnership. Las Vegas in Mexico Las Vegas becomes a new Alaskan gateway to two of Mexico’s most popular destinations from the West Coast: Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. Both flights depart from Las Vegas in the late morning for a midday arrival. Our new seasonal flight between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas, also beginning in mid-December, will provide an easy connection to Mexico for our customers along the Central California Coast. Related

