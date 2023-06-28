A look at the future of corporate governance reporting





Last week, we had the pleasure of hosting a breakfast roundtable with the Financial Reporting Council at our offices. Maureen Beresford (head of corporate governance), Jessica Dahlstrom (senior director, corporate governance) and Emily Duncan (head of stakeholder engagement) from the Financial Reporting Council joined a small number of corporate secretaries and general advisers to our FTSE 100 and 250 clients to discuss the FRC’s recently launched consultation on proposed changes to the UK’s Corporate Governance Code. It is the first time since the codes were launched in 2018 that they have been reviewed and, although the proposals mainly focus on implementing the UK government’s response to the white paper, Restoring Trust in Auditing and corporate governance, he also takes the opportunity to address some of the weaker areas of governance reporting, for example, around comply or explain and board responsibilities around ESG and durability. The discussion was lively, yet thoughtful and thoughtful, delving into the intricacies of the Code and the challenges that already exist for GCs, CoSecs and councils, and exploring new ones that may arise from the proposals. Our main conclusions from the discussion were: The proposed requirements aim as much to change behavior as to develop better quality reports.

Unlike other reporting regulations, the Corporate Governance Code is primarily designed to shape the behavior of Britain’s largest companies and their boards, pushing them to achieve the highest standards of corporate governance. to build trust with key stakeholders. It follows that if companies behave in the right way and do the right things, the communication of this information should, arguably, be less difficult. However, finding the right balance between the costs and benefits of the new requirements remains a challenge.

Assessing the costs and benefits of any new regulations or codes remains a challenge. How much will it cost companies, both in terms of time and money, to implement the updated principles and provisions of the Code? These costs need to be balanced by an assessment of whether decision-useful information will be used by end users (in this case, primarily the investment community and proxy advisors) or whether it will simply add more pages. unused information in the annual report. ? There is a high risk of information overload – how will this affect how businesses communicate?

More and more companies are also producing suites of annual reports, breaking the information into stand-alone, topic-specific reports. In addition, there are a growing number of key governance topics, such as Section 172, stakeholder engagement, culture and risk, which intersect with the topics covered in the strategic report. Is it time to start rethinking the traditional and accepted structure of the annual report and the wider reporting suite? Can the sections of an annual report be rearranged so that the governance report comes first? Can the separation between governance and strategic reporting be removed, producing a single holistic reporting encompassing both? Is it time for regulators to embrace digital communication channels and allow companies to provide more information on the website? The FRC plans to publish the final version of the Corporate Governance Code by the end of the year. For more information on our investor communications offering, please contact Mei Ashelford or Carly Mercer.

