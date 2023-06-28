How Pharmacists Can Prepare for the Future of Mail-Order Pharmacy

Increase in health expenditure



Cost is a key driver of the move to mail-order prescriptions. Nearly two in three patients say they have seen the price of their medications increase in recent years, with one in three saying costs have increased by 6-10%.

More than a third of Americans have missed filling a prescription in recent years due to the cost burden. The numbers are even worse for the uninsured: More than half of uninsured patients skip medication, compared to 42% of those with insurance.

A staggering 67% of survey respondents said they would prefer mail-in prescriptions or a subscription service if it meant they could cut costs.

Insurance incentives

Patients do not make this change alone. Health insurers are also key drivers, as they incentivize the movement of patients to new ways of accessing medicines.

Two in five Americans say their insurance allows them to access alternative sources of medication. And some insurers have no choice but to offer these benefits. In Idaho, for example, pharmacists risked losing hundreds of customers after the Kaiser Permanente transfer. exclusively for the delivery of medicines by mail order.

How Pharmacy Leaders Can Support the Transformation of Access to Medicines

As patients continue to adapt to a decentralized healthcare landscape, pharmacy leaders have increasing opportunities to help them navigate new medicine access options, while supporting better care for all consumers of pharmaceutical products.

Turn ongoing security issues into training opportunities

Patients are cost-driven, but they also have legitimate safety concerns — and pharmacists are well-placed to guide their decisions.

Stories like the death of Bertha Autry Small, whose family sued a mail-order service in 2019 for send the wrong medicine linger in the mail order pharmacy conversation. Meanwhile, stories of careless deliveries of temperature-sensitive drugs, crushed pills and damaged vials were reported by mainstream media. Cybersecurity is even a concern among recent reports of a mail order pharmacy “incorrectly” share patient data with an affiliated company.

Many Americans are concerned about security issues with mail-order prescriptions, with three in five worried that their medications will be tampered with or possibly stolen before they reach them. Consumers also have other security concerns about mail and subscription services:

66% fear that prescriptions will be lost or delayed.

54% are worried about tampering.

52% are worried about potential interactions.

50% worry that their medications are not as safe and effective as expected.

Some patients even bear the burden of paying out of pocket to maintain the safety and familiarity benefits of obtaining medication from a local person who knows their medical history.

To allay these concerns, agencies like the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) have stepped in to provide patient support resources — such as reporting tools, connections to state pharmacy boards, and guidance for buy online – which can keep worried consumers away – risky pharmacies.

The FDA has also issued letters on “rogue online pharmacies– entities that have engaged in illegal activities, including offering prescription drugs without a prescription, selling unapproved drugs, and providing prescription drugs without safe directions or warnings required by the FDA.

Pharmacy professionals are well prepared to meet these challenges. More than half of patients think their pharmacist checks their medical records before filling a prescription all or most of the time. Because of this consumer confidence, pharmacists have the ability to guide patients in understanding safety requirements and helping them find the best and safest options at mail-order pharmacies.

Helping patients adapt to a changing landscape of new and complex options

Pharmacists can help reduce variability in care by leveraging their history as trusted providers, even as prescription fulfillment options expand.

The decentralization of health care in the United States means that patients are being approached directly by an influx of new entrants, including services like Cost Plus Drugs and Express Scripts and familiar brands like Amazon and CVS. Patients are facing new concerns, such as how the way their medicines are shipped and stored could impact efficacy. A study of patients with hypothyroidism found that 1% of hypothyroids and 5% of people with refractory hypothyroidism attributed their problems to poor pill storage.

Since more than three out of four Americans surveyed trust nonphysician clinicians to advise them on medications, pharmacists have an opportunity to help patients navigate uncharted territory.

Pharmacists can direct patients to resources such as FDA guidelines on how to buy safely in online pharmacies. They can also help patients understand online and mail-order licensing requirements when looking for reliable alternatives to traditional pharmacy relationships. They can help raise awareness of the importance of choosing options that maintain appropriate storage standards, and even serve as a checkpoint for patients who are unsure of their decisions.

Lead the Conversation on Costs in a Time of Financial Hardship for Patients

Pharmacists are in an ideal position to discuss with their patients options to manage rising drug costs, such as biosimilar solutions which are potentially cheaper alternatives to insulin for patients with diabetes. And patients are open to this type of conversation. According to the survey, more than a third of Americans have talked to their pharmacist about affordability of medications and researching other options in the past few months.

Pharmacists who follow the evolution of mail-order options, challenges, and benefits will be well-prepared to help patients balance cost-driven decisions that also maintain safety and effectiveness.

Take action to turn obstacles into opportunities

As the future of pharmacy and access to medicines continues to grow more complex, pharmacy professionals and leaders will see increasing benefits in understanding consumer attitudes and behaviors towards new delivery methods.

As the future of pharmacy and access to medicines continues to grow more complex, pharmacy professionals and leaders will see increasing benefits in understanding consumer attitudes and behaviors towards new delivery methods.