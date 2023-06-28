Business
How Pharmacists Can Prepare for the Future of Mail-Order Pharmacy
Increase in health expenditure
Cost is a key driver of the move to mail-order prescriptions. Nearly two in three patients say they have seen the price of their medications increase in recent years, with one in three saying costs have increased by 6-10%.
More than a third of Americans have missed filling a prescription in recent years due to the cost burden. The numbers are even worse for the uninsured: More than half of uninsured patients skip medication, compared to 42% of those with insurance.
A staggering 67% of survey respondents said they would prefer mail-in prescriptions or a subscription service if it meant they could cut costs.
Insurance incentives
Patients do not make this change alone. Health insurers are also key drivers, as they incentivize the movement of patients to new ways of accessing medicines.
Two in five Americans say their insurance allows them to access alternative sources of medication. And some insurers have no choice but to offer these benefits. In Idaho, for example, pharmacists risked losing hundreds of customers after the Kaiser Permanente transfer. exclusively for the delivery of medicines by mail order.
How Pharmacy Leaders Can Support the Transformation of Access to Medicines
As patients continue to adapt to a decentralized healthcare landscape, pharmacy leaders have increasing opportunities to help them navigate new medicine access options, while supporting better care for all consumers of pharmaceutical products.
Turn ongoing security issues into training opportunities
Patients are cost-driven, but they also have legitimate safety concerns — and pharmacists are well-placed to guide their decisions.
Stories like the death of Bertha Autry Small, whose family sued a mail-order service in 2019 for send the wrong medicine linger in the mail order pharmacy conversation. Meanwhile, stories of careless deliveries of temperature-sensitive drugs, crushed pills and damaged vials were reported by mainstream media. Cybersecurity is even a concern among recent reports of a mail order pharmacy “incorrectly” share patient data with an affiliated company.
Many Americans are concerned about security issues with mail-order prescriptions, with three in five worried that their medications will be tampered with or possibly stolen before they reach them. Consumers also have other security concerns about mail and subscription services:
- 66% fear that prescriptions will be lost or delayed.
- 54% are worried about tampering.
- 52% are worried about potential interactions.
- 50% worry that their medications are not as safe and effective as expected.
Some patients even bear the burden of paying out of pocket to maintain the safety and familiarity benefits of obtaining medication from a local person who knows their medical history.
To allay these concerns, agencies like the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) have stepped in to provide patient support resources — such as reporting tools, connections to state pharmacy boards, and guidance for buy online – which can keep worried consumers away – risky pharmacies.
The FDA has also issued letters on “rogue online pharmacies– entities that have engaged in illegal activities, including offering prescription drugs without a prescription, selling unapproved drugs, and providing prescription drugs without safe directions or warnings required by the FDA.
Pharmacy professionals are well prepared to meet these challenges. More than half of patients think their pharmacist checks their medical records before filling a prescription all or most of the time. Because of this consumer confidence, pharmacists have the ability to guide patients in understanding safety requirements and helping them find the best and safest options at mail-order pharmacies.
Helping patients adapt to a changing landscape of new and complex options
Pharmacists can help reduce variability in care by leveraging their history as trusted providers, even as prescription fulfillment options expand.
The decentralization of health care in the United States means that patients are being approached directly by an influx of new entrants, including services like Cost Plus Drugs and Express Scripts and familiar brands like Amazon and CVS. Patients are facing new concerns, such as how the way their medicines are shipped and stored could impact efficacy. A study of patients with hypothyroidism found that 1% of hypothyroids and 5% of people with refractory hypothyroidism attributed their problems to poor pill storage.
Since more than three out of four Americans surveyed trust nonphysician clinicians to advise them on medications, pharmacists have an opportunity to help patients navigate uncharted territory.
Pharmacists can direct patients to resources such as FDA guidelines on how to buy safely in online pharmacies. They can also help patients understand online and mail-order licensing requirements when looking for reliable alternatives to traditional pharmacy relationships. They can help raise awareness of the importance of choosing options that maintain appropriate storage standards, and even serve as a checkpoint for patients who are unsure of their decisions.
Lead the Conversation on Costs in a Time of Financial Hardship for Patients
Pharmacists are in an ideal position to discuss with their patients options to manage rising drug costs, such as biosimilar solutions which are potentially cheaper alternatives to insulin for patients with diabetes. And patients are open to this type of conversation. According to the survey, more than a third of Americans have talked to their pharmacist about affordability of medications and researching other options in the past few months.
Pharmacists who follow the evolution of mail-order options, challenges, and benefits will be well-prepared to help patients balance cost-driven decisions that also maintain safety and effectiveness.
Take action to turn obstacles into opportunities
As the future of pharmacy and access to medicines continues to grow more complex, pharmacy professionals and leaders will see increasing benefits in understanding consumer attitudes and behaviors towards new delivery methods.
To keep pace with these changes toward more convenient and cost-effective care, explore the resources available on Pharmacy Next and download the consumer survey summary and infographic.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/expert-insights/how-pharmacists-can-prepare-for-the-future-of-the-mail-order-pharmacy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Pharmacists Can Prepare for the Future of Mail-Order Pharmacy
- UK has made no progress on climate plan, says government owns advisors | net neutrality
- Will Smith rejected RuPaul’s Fresh Prince cameo idea | Entertainment
- Breakdown of the 2023 Bowerman Men’s Finalists
- Japanese Investor Buys Hawaii Beachside Mansion From Famous Fashion Designer | Business
- Donald Trump heard on tape discussing ‘secret’ documents – BBC News
- Hollywood’s investment in Alpine illustrates F1’s strong financial health | Formula One
- Are Microsoft and Google the same?
- Explanation: The Sino-American military cold: do they talk at all?
- Death of Julian Sands: the British actor died after the discovery of human remains on Mount Baldy
- Israel returns with 25 medals from Special Olympics – Israel Sports
- hidden portraits by volker hermes explores historical fashion through altered antique paintings