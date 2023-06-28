Stock market today: live updates





Wolfe Research Says Consumer Confidence Report “Short-Term Bullish, Medium-Term Bearish” A review of the consumer confidence report for June, which came in stronger than expected, indicated that retail investors are “jumping on the bandwagon,” according to Wolfe Research. However, the company says traders are wrong and continues to forecast a downturn. “Looking at the details of the report, expectations for equity price increases have risen to their highest level since December 2021, consistent with our view that retail investors are jumping on the bandwagon and FOMO is helping drive the market higher. short-term market,” the firm’s Chris Senyek wrote on Wednesday. “At the same time, we believe that the divergence between consumer views on the future economic outlook and the current situation remains consistent with a recession hitting at some point in the second half of the year.” Sarah Min

Stocks open lower on Wednesday Shares opened lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 lost 0.3%. Sarah Min

Major regional bank stocks could soar as much as 50%, says Atlantic Equities Atlantic Equities is bullish on a regional bank stock that recently acquired a peer company. Analyst John Heagerty pointed to “a combination of an attractive valuation, the high likelihood of a supportive buyout in 2024 and an underappreciated economic model” as underpinning the upbeat outlook. CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here. Brian Evans

Partnership with Amazon will help grow Pinterest stock, says Wells Fargo Wells Fargo says a partnership later this year with retail giant Amazon will help pinterest rise in inventory. The company updated Pinterest shares on Tuesday. Pinterest stock soared more than 4% in premarket trading. “We believe Pinterest is making the optimal strategic decision to outsource monetization to third parties to overcome its attribution and scale challenges,” analyst Ken Gawrelski wrote. “This includes an announced partnership with Amazon, now expected to be in place in time for the 2023 holiday season, and expected future partnerships with other large-scale retail media networks.” Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Pinterest share 1 day CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here. Brian Evans

Morgan Stanley ranks Delta Airlines as top stock pick Morgan Stanley thinks Delta Airlines The stock is poised for strong growth after the company’s Investor Day. “It was not just a message of a rising tide, management presented a clear, compelling and data-driven story of idiosyncratic brand/franchise strength that should drive premium demand in the event of a takeover and the resilience in a downturn,” analyst Ravi Shanker said of the Investor Day. Delta stock added about 0.5% in premarket trading. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Delta action. CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here. Brian Evans

Mortgage demand increases, driven by sales of new homes Mortgage rates rose again last week. But the increase has not reduced demand for mortgages as buyers seek out newly built homes. Total mortgage application volume rose 3% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. An additional adjustment has been made for the June 16 holiday. Mortgage applications for buying a home were up 3% for the week, but down 21% year-over-year. These applications have increased for three consecutive weeks to their highest level since early May, despite still high mortgage rates. Diana Olick

US Treasury yields fall as investors weigh interest rate outlook U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors pondered the way forward for interest rates and awaited further comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He is due to speak alongside central bank officials from around the world at a European Central Bank forum in Portugal. At 4:17 a.m. ET, the 10-year cash flow the yield fell less than a basis point to 3.7621%. THE Cash 2 years the yield last traded at 4.7472% after falling nearly two basis points. Yields and prices have an inverse relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Sophie Kiderlin

Chinese yuan slides after weaker than expected midterm correction The onshore yuan slipped 0.1% to around 7.23 yuan to the US dollar after China refrained from setting a stronger-than-expected value for a third straight day. The offshore yuan traded similarly. The People’s Bank of China set its daily midpoint benchmark rate for its managed currency at 7.2101 yuan to the US dollar, down from a Reuters estimate of 7.2092 yuan to the US dollar. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon

US mulls new chip restrictions in China: WSJ The United States is considering new restrictions on artificial intelligence chip exports to China, according to the The Wall Street Journal. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that the US Department of Commerce may halt shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other companies to customers in China as early as July. Shares of mainland Chinese semiconductor companies fell on Wednesday, with minimum wage lose 2.42% and Hua Hong Semiconductor slip of 3.19% Lim Hui Jie

Chinese industrial profits fell 18.8% in the first five months of 2023 Chinese industrial companies saw an 18.8 percent drop in cumulative profits in the first five months of 2023 from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday. That figure was 1.8 percentage points lower than China’s 20.6% decline in industrial profits from January to April, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. said in a press release. In monthly figures released occasionally by the NBS, China’s industrial profits contracted 12.6% in May from a year earlier. Clement Tan

Australia’s weighted inflation rate slows to 5.6% in May, well below expectations Australia’s weighted inflation rate for May came in at 5.6%, significantly lower than April’s figure of 6.8% and below the 6.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters. Headline inflation for the month of May came in at 5.8%, down from April’s figure of 6.9%. This is the lowest rate recorded since April 2022. Lim Hui Jie

AeroVironment Shares 5% Rise in Extended Trades After Earnings Report AeroVironment Shares jumped more than 5% in extended trading after the military drone maker beat fiscal fourth-quarter revenue expectations and posted a better-than-expected full-year revenue outlook. AeroVironment posted revenue of $186.0 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $164.1 million, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Additionally, the company said it expects annual revenue of $630 million to $660 million, compared to estimates of $600 million. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon AeroVironment shares 1 day

Chip giants drag Nasdaq 100 futures in after-hours trading Futures linked to the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3% as a host of major semiconductor companies slipped Tuesday night. Shares of Nvidia fell more than 2%, while Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology each fell more than 1%. Electric vehicle giant Tesla fell about 1%, as did semiconductor stock Broadcom. The action comes after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rebounded in regular trading earlier in the day. The index gained 1.65% as investors bought shares of technology companies. –Darla Market

Powell to speak on monetary policy at Portugal forum Markets will look for clarity on Wednesday when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joins a monetary roundtable in Sintra, Portgual, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The leader of the US central bank will be joined by his global counterparts Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, as well as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Kazuo Ueda, Governor of the Bank of Japan. Powell’s remarks come just two weeks after the Fed voted to keep interest rates stable as it assesses the impact of 10 rate hikes totaling 5 percentage points since March 2022. In recent statements, the President said he expects further increases, but at a slower pace. . Markets widely expect the Fed to raise rates one last time this cycle at its July meeting and then enter an extended pause. Fed officials, however, indicated at the June meeting that they were planning two more increases. Jeff Cox

Stock futures open lower US stock futures opened lower on Tuesday evening. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 10 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.08% and 0.14% respectively. Sarah Min

