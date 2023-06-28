Stock market today: Wall Street withdraws from its rally the day before

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks retreated on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied the day before.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 111 points, or 0.3%, at 33,815 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

General Mills fell to one of the steepest declines in the market after the maker of Cheerios and Haagen-Dazs reported weaker revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. It fell 4.7% despite higher-than-expected earnings and an upcoming earnings forecast close to Wall Street.

Shares of several chipmakers weighed heavily on the market, including a 2.4% drop for Nvidia and a 2.3% drop for Advanced Micro Devices. They have been at the center of a frenzy over artificial intelligence technology, in the hopes that it could generate monumental profits.

But a Wall Street Journal report said the US government is considering restricting AI chip exports to China. Technology has been one of the hot spots as tensions between the world’s two largest economies remain high. Even with Wednesdays drop, however, Nvidias stock is still up nearly 180% for the year so far.

On the winning side of Wall Street is AeroVironment, which rose 6%. The maker of unmanned aircraft, tactical missile systems and other equipment used by the U.S. military and in Ukraine posted higher-than-expected profits and revenue for the latest quarter. He also gave a stronger forecast for upcoming earnings than analysts expected amid what he called a record backlog.

Elsewhere in the markets, trading was relatively quiet. Treasury yields moved only moderately and overseas equity indices were mixed.

The big question for markets around the world is whether economies will continue to be able to avoid falling into recession despite the weight of much higher interest rates meant to drive down inflation.

The Federal Reserve has said it expects to raise rates one or two more times this year, while the European Central Bank and others have been even more aggressive.

For now, the US economy is holding up better than expected thanks in large part to a remarkably resilient labor market. Strong reports on consumer confidence, new home sales and other areas of the economy on Tuesday contributed to a 1.1% rally for the S&P 500. Earlier this month, the S&P 500 reached its highest level since April 2022.

After some jitters at the start of the week, we saw a return to the status quo in global equities. Markets are somewhat reassured by U.S. economic indicators that show no sign of an impending hard landing on growth, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a report.

Economists are increasingly hopeful that a recession can be averted, delayed or that the contraction can be limited to specific sectors and not the economy as a whole.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.75% from 3.77% on Tuesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.76% to 4.77%.

In Europe, stock indices were up.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.0% as the weakening Japanese yen benefited exporters in the country. Equity indices elsewhere in Asia moved more modestly and were mixed.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.