The Ferretti Group debuts on the Milan Stock Exchange – Robb Report





The Ferretti Group has announced that it will be listed on the Milan stock exchange, Euronext Milan, alongside its current listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The group owns the luxury yacht brands Riva, Pershing, Custom Line, Ferretti Yachts, Itama and the custom superyacht brand CRN. The company celebrated the listing by positioning a Riva Anniversario outside the stock exchange building in Milan’s Piazza Affari. Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi said his company was “the first and only group in the world – and not just in the luxury yacht industry – to achieve this dual listing in Asia and Europe”. On June 21, Ferretti began taking stock buy orders from investors in anticipation of listing. The company, controlled by Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group, sold 97 million existing shares, or about 28.7% of its share capital, to investors. Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti, in front of the Milan Stock Exchange after its listing on Euronext Milan. Courtesy of Ferretti Group Ferretti completed its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong just over a year ago. In 2018, it attempted a similar IPO on the Milan Stock Exchange but had to scuttle it due to a lack of investor appetite. The dual listing should provide growth capital moving forward as Ferretti continues to pursue an ambitious growth program that began shortly after Galassi became CEO in 2014. Its new launches have been particularly strong during the pandemic: Ferretti has increased the number of models in its various brands. to 54 last year, compared to 42 in 2021. Recent launches include the Custom Line Navetta 38, Pershing GTX116, Ferretti Yachts 580, wallypower58X and Wallywhy150. It also presented the first model of its new InFYnito range, the InFYnito 90, last January. The interior of the Pershing GTX116, one of the band’s recent launches. Courtesy of Pershing Yachts In May, the company recorded an order book of $1.64 billion (or €1.5 billion), with order intake of $337 million (or €307.5 million) for the first three months of the year. Ferretti said yacht orders were up 15.4% for its first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, mostly from international orders. The group also plans to launch several boats this year at the Cannes and Monaco Yacht shows, although it has yet to release the specific models.

