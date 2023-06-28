London stocks rise on China recovery hopes; energy shares fall





Chinese Premier Li says he will take steps to boost demand

PZ Cussons slips after earnings warning

JD Sports Fashion down after reporting weakness in North America

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.5% June 27 (Reuters) – British stocks rose on Tuesday as shares exposed to China jumped after Beijing said domestic growth would be higher in the second quarter, while a decline in oil and healthcare stocks limited earnings. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, while the more domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) added 0.5%. Chinese Premier Li Qiang told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin that the country’s economic growth is expected to hit the annual target of around 5 percent and that he will take steps to expand domestic demand and open up markets. “Investors want to see these growth numbers actually achieved rather than just promises that they will be achieved,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell. “There has been disappointment (in the past), but don’t bet against China when the authorities are really sticking their finger out.” China-exposed banks HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) gained 1.0% and 2.0% respectively, while insurer Prudential (PRU.L) gained 1.5% . Limiting gains, oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) fell 1.1% following weak crude prices, while pharmaceuticals (.FTNMX201030) also weighed on the index, down 1.0 %. The export-heavy FTSE 100 is on course to post quarterly losses after two consecutive quarters of gains, as soaring domestic inflation and continued interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) have eroded risk appetite. Among individual stocks, BT Group (BT.L) led the declines on the FTSE 100, falling 3.6% after UBS downgraded the telecoms company to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral’. JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) fell 2.7% after the sportswear retailer reported a slowdown in its North American business in June. PZ Cussons (PZC.L) fell 6.7% after the soap maker said the devaluation of Nigeria’s currency, the naira, would negatively impact its profits next year. Aston Martin (AML.L) fell 9.2% as the luxury carmaker ignored its sales volume target. Meanwhile, BoE policy chief Swati Dhingra said there were “promising signals” for a further decline in UK inflation. Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Eileen Soreng and Ed Osmond Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Christi Achar A Thomson Reuters Shristi is a correspondent and part of the markets team reporting on the US, UK, Canadian, European and Emerging Markets equity markets.

