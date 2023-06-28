Comal ISD middle and elementary students win the stock market game





COMAL COUNTY, Texas Comal ISD students honed their finance and stock market skills earlier this spring during the 2023 stock market game. Students from Mountain Valley Middle School (MVMS) and Johnson Ranch Elementary School (JRES) faced other Central Texas teams. The Stock Market Game offers students the opportunity to learn the value of long-term investing through an online educational program offered to teachers in Central Texas. Students play individually or in teams of up to five people and use a simulation with an imaginary investment of $100,000 to trade stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. The students who took first place in the middle school category were a team of sixth graders from Darla Blaksley’s class at MVMS. They are: Alexandra Castillo, Denise Leon, Alicia Lopez, Cinthia Luna and Ariana Manzueta. Students examine the economy, wealth and poverty, and the factors responsible for our individual status, which spark great conversations for discussion, and they can find solutions to their own specific economic situations, Blaksley, who taught the stock game for three years, says. In the Elementary Division, JRES fourth graders won the top two prizes, with one of its teams taking first place and another team taking second place under teacher Michelle Wibracht. Wibracht, who taught the stock market game for four years, agrees that the game challenges students to research, analyze, infer and make decisions based on real, real-time data. Students are able to embrace choice and the outcomes that come with that choice as well as develop their collaborative skills by working with a team and conversing intelligently about different stocks, Wibracht said. Learn more:

