Asian stocks mixed despite Wall Street rally
TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street on optimism sparked by reports suggesting the U.S. economy is in better shape than expected.
Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1% to 7,195.70 after the government announced the consumer price index rose 5.6% in the twelve months to ending in May. The biggest price increases are for housing and food. The Reserve Bank of Australia took a surprise move by raising interest rates earlier this month to counter lingering price pressures.
