Asian stocks mixed despite Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street on optimism sparked by reports suggesting the U.S. economy is in better shape than expected.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1% to 7,195.70 after the government announced the consumer price index rose 5.6% in the twelve months to ending in May. The biggest price increases are for housing and food. The Reserve Bank of Australia took a surprise move by raising interest rates earlier this month to counter lingering price pressures.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.6% to 33,070.03. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,560.51. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 19,122.34, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9% to 3,160.19. Wall Street rallied, with the S&P 500 resuming an ascent that had taken it earlier this month to its highest level in more than a year. It gained 1.1% to 4,378.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 33,926.74, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.6% to 13,555.67. Airlines helped lead the way after Delta Air Lines said it still sees pent-up demand in the pipeline as passengers make up for lost opportunities to travel during the pandemic. He particularly highlighted high-income customers, who account for three-quarters of air travel spending and still appear to be in good financial shape despite high inflation. Deltas stock soared 6.8%, American Airlines climbed 5.5% and United Airlines 5.1%. Big tech stocks have also been strong, continuing a big run this year, spurred by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, which has been at the center of the AI ​​frenzy, rose 3.1% to take its gain for the year so far to 186.5%. However, high inflation hurts other businesses more directly. Walgreens Boots Alliance fell 9.3% after reporting weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. Reports on the US economy on Tuesday were significantly stronger than expected. The consumer confidence reading rose to its highest level since the start of 2022 and orders for durable manufactured goods rose unexpectedly, beating economists’ forecasts for a pullback. New home sales in May also beat economists’ expectations, pushing homebuilder inventories higher. Lennar rose 4.1% and Toll Brothers 3.3%. This data will feed into decisions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks on whether to keep interest rates up. High rates can reduce inflation, but they can also slow down the economy as a whole, increasing the risk of recession. Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, warned on Tuesday that inflation was slowly receding and pledged to raise rates high enough to break that persistence. It once again led people to believe that the central bank would raise rates again in July. This is also the expectation of the Federal Reserve. But the hope on Wall Street is that a hike next month could be the last for the Fed, even though it recently suggested it could raise rates twice more this year. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose to 3.76% from 3.72% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.74% to 4.76%. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 11 cents to $67.81 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the international standard, rose 10 cents to $72.36 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 143.91 Japanese yen from 144.02 yen. But the dollar’s recent rise against the yen is sparking speculation about how it might affect policymakers, as well as what it might mean for the economy at a time when inflationary pressures have gathered pace after years of deflation. The euro traded at $1.0948, down from $1.0959. AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

