Business
PIN, CCL, SIG, NFLX and more
A banner for online bulletin board Pinterest Inc. hangs on the New York Stock Exchange the morning Pinterest made its initial public offering, April 18, 2019.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Find out which companies are making the biggest moves at midday.
pinterest Shares soared more than 5% in midday trading. Wells Fargo has bumped Pinterest over the top due to a partnership with Amazon set to come to fruition later this year and optimism that Pinterest can continue to drive user engagement.
Cruising stocks Carnival jumped nearly 10%, Norwegian cruise line gained about 9% and Royal Caribbean added more than 3%, extending Tuesday’s gains after Carnival reported a weaker-than-expected second-quarter loss and released strong guidance. The sector is booming this year as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
General Mills Shares fell 4.4% after the maker of Betty Crocker mixes and Cheerios cereal released a mixed earnings report for its fourth fiscal quarter. The company beat Wall Street earnings expectations, posting $1.12 in adjusted earnings per share versus a consensus estimate of $1.07 from analysts polled by Refinitiv. But $5.03 billion in revenue missed analysts’ forecast of $5.17 billion.
Shares of tokens Shares of Nvidia slipped less than 1% and Advanced micro-systems added less than 1%, reducing previous losses, following a Wall Street Journal report that the United States is considering new restrictions on stocks of artificial intelligence chips sold to China.
netflix The streaming giant jumped 4.3% after Oppenheimer raised its price target to $500 per share from $450. The Wall Street firm said it expects more subscribers and the potential discontinuation of its cheapest ad-free plan, which is currently being tested in Canada.
Joby Aviation Shares soared nearly 41% after the company announced that they had received a license to begin flight testing of its first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle.
AeroVironment Shares rose 3.3% after the military drone maker reported revenue of $186 million after market close on Tuesday, beating analysts’ projection of $164 million, according to consensus estimates. from Refinitiv. AeroVironment also said it expects annual revenue of $630 million to $660 million, beating the $600 million forecast by analysts.
Zoom Info Software stock rose more than 6% after Needham kicked off ZoomInfo coverage with a buy rating. Needham said in a note to customers that ZoomInfo has “best-in-class unit economy.” ZoomInfo also received positive coverage from Morgan Stanley, which reiterated an overweight rating on the stock.
Snowflake Shares rose 5.5% after the cloud computing company reiterated its full-year guidance at an investor day on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Snowflake after the event and Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight recommendation.
Circo international The maker of flow control products for users in the industrial, aerospace and defense markets rebounded 4% after a Reuters report that private equity firm Arcline offered $57 per share, beating a competing offer from KKR.
First Citizens BancShares The regional bank rose 2.3% at midday. Atlantic Equities launched coverage of the North Carolina bank on Wednesday with an overweight rating and a price target of $1,775 per share, suggesting a nearly 50% upside from Tuesday’s close.
CNBC's Alex Harring, Brian Evans, Jesse Pound and Michael Bloom contributed reporting.
