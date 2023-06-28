Stock market today: Wall Street is going through a calm day to end mixed | WWTI

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks were mixed on Wall Street on Wednesday, as indices swung between small gains and losses on a quiet trading day.

The S&P 500 edged down 1.55, or less than 0.1%, to 4,376.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 74.08 points, or 0.2%, to 33,852.66, while the Nasdaq composite rose 36.08, or 0.3%, to 13,591.75.

General Mills fell to one of the steepest declines in the market after the maker of Cheerios and Haagen-Dazs reported weaker revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. It fell 5.2% despite higher-than-expected earnings and an upcoming earnings forecast close to Wall Street.

Other food companies also fell, including declines of 4% for Hershey, 3.7% for JM Smucker and 3.5% for Conagra Brands.

On the winning side of Wall Street is AeroVironment, which rose 4.9%. The maker of unmanned aircraft, tactical missile systems and other equipment used by the U.S. military and in Ukraine posted higher-than-expected profits and revenue for the latest quarter. He also gave a stronger forecast for upcoming earnings than analysts expected amid what he called a record backlog.

Cruise lines also forged ahead, continuing a strong year based on expectations of strong vacation demand. Carnival jumped 8.8% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain and has more than doubled so far this year. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings gained 7.6% and Royal Caribbean Group gained 1.7%.

A day earlier, other travel-related stocks helped lead the market after Delta Air Lines said it was still seeing pent-up demand from airmen looking to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the markets, trading was relatively quiet. Stock indices rose in Europe and were mixed in Asia. Treasury yields fell.

The big question for markets around the world is whether economies will continue to be able to avoid falling into recession despite the weight of much higher interest rates meant to drive down inflation.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that stubborn inflation means interest rates will have to stay high. The Fed has said it expects to raise rates one or two more times this year, while the European Central Bank and others have been even more aggressive.

But Western central bank leaders speaking at a conference in Portugal also said their economies had been more resilient than expected and they did not expect a contraction.

For now, the US economy is holding up better than expected thanks in large part to a remarkably resilient labor market. Strong reports on consumer confidence, new home sales and other areas of the economy on Tuesday contributed to a 1.1% rally for the S&P 500. Earlier this month, the S&P 500 reached its highest level since April 2022.

After some jitters at the start of the week, we saw a return to the status quo in global equities. Markets are somewhat reassured by U.S. economic indicators that show no sign of an impending hard landing on growth, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a report.

Economists are increasingly hopeful that a recession can be averted, delayed or that the contraction can be limited to specific sectors and not the economy as a whole.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.70% from 3.77% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.70% from 4.76%.

In Europe, stock market indices rose with the French CAC 40 in the lead with a gain of 1%.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 jumped 2% as the weakening Japanese yen benefited exporters in the country. Equity indices elsewhere in Asia moved more modestly and were mixed.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.