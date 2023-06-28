Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Equity futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Wednesday as the market nears the end of the second quarter and first half of 2023 with solid gains.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 72 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%.
Micron Technology Shares rose 2% in extended trading after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter, citing higher industry demand. JP Morgan And Bank of America both gained more than 1% in after-hours trading as the nation’s largest lenders passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test.
The stock market is approaching the end of the first half of 2023 with strong performance. THE S&P500 is up 14% this year, while Nasdaq Compound soared nearly 30% toward its best first half since 1983 as growing optimism around artificial intelligence drove a host of tech names and chipmakers. The blue chips Dow is the relative underperformer, up just 2% this year. Many on Wall Street expect a volatile second half.
“The Fed, the data, and the AI story all need to be in the right direction for stocks to rise, since the S&P 500 is already priced for a near-perfect landing, when anything wrong could lead downturn,” Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.
The S&P 500 closed near the flatline on Wednesday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest comments on the tightening cycle. Speaking at a forum sponsored by the European Central Bank, Powell said more restrictive policy is yet to come as the Fed continues to fight inflation. This includes the prospect of interest rate hikes in back-to-back meetings.
Investors will follow his comments further on Thursday as Powell is due to speak at a conference in Madrid, where he will have a discussion with Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernndez de Cos. The event will take place at 2:30 a.m. ET.
Traders will also be keeping an eye on the weekly jobless claims data on Thursday morning to gauge the health of the labor market.
For the month of June, the S&P 500 is up 4.7%, on pace with its best monthly performance since January. In the second quarter, the benchmark equity index gained 6.5%, on track for its third consecutive positive quarter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/28/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tory millionaire donor puts Keir Starmer in luxury hotel after Labor leader enjoys Coldplay gig
- Hollywood job talks get more complicated as Friday’s deadline approaches
- Stock market today: live updates
- Google reportedly gave up on making AR glasses for the third time
- FSU College of Education Wins International Community Engagement Award
- Italy’s earthquake alert test was followed minutes later by a real earthquake
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Australia
- Uber driver will not be charged in Hollywood shooting that killed 19-year-old passenger – NBC 6 South Florida
- Tennessee State becomes first HBCU to add ice hockey program | college sports
- Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan and Austin Butler Join Hollywood Film Academy
- Microsoft and Activision chiefs testify merger will benefit consumers
- The IAEA initiative advances efforts to support the safe and secure deployment of SMRs