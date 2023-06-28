Stock market today: live updates

Equity futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Wednesday as the market nears the end of the second quarter and first half of 2023 with solid gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 72 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%.

Micron Technology Shares rose 2% in extended trading after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter, citing higher industry demand. JP Morgan And Bank of America both gained more than 1% in after-hours trading as the nation’s largest lenders passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test.

The stock market is approaching the end of the first half of 2023 with strong performance. THE S&P500 is up 14% this year, while Nasdaq Compound soared nearly 30% toward its best first half since 1983 as growing optimism around artificial intelligence drove a host of tech names and chipmakers. The blue chips Dow is the relative underperformer, up just 2% this year. Many on Wall Street expect a volatile second half.

“The Fed, the data, and the AI ​​story all need to be in the right direction for stocks to rise, since the S&P 500 is already priced for a near-perfect landing, when anything wrong could lead downturn,” Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

The S&P 500 closed near the flatline on Wednesday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest comments on the tightening cycle. Speaking at a forum sponsored by the European Central Bank, Powell said more restrictive policy is yet to come as the Fed continues to fight inflation. This includes the prospect of interest rate hikes in back-to-back meetings.

Investors will follow his comments further on Thursday as Powell is due to speak at a conference in Madrid, where he will have a discussion with Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernndez de Cos. The event will take place at 2:30 a.m. ET.

Traders will also be keeping an eye on the weekly jobless claims data on Thursday morning to gauge the health of the labor market.

For the month of June, the S&P 500 is up 4.7%, on pace with its best monthly performance since January. In the second quarter, the benchmark equity index gained 6.5%, on track for its third consecutive positive quarter.