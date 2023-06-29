Attorney General Josh Stein supports stronger consumer protections against misleading automatic renewals





For immediate release:

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060 (RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today backed the Federal Trade Commissions’ proposed changes to its negative option rule to better protect consumers. Companies use these negative options to enroll and re-enroll consumers for subscriptions, continuity plans and programs, and automatic renewals. These plans and programs do not require consent for each recurring charge. Sometimes they claim that a person’s silence is consent. The FTC’s proposed changes to the existing negative option rule would provide more protections for people, clarify terms when signing up, provide easy and immediate cancellation options, and remind people of upcoming fees. Nobody wants to be charged with something they didn’t know about and didn’t agree to pay for, Attorney General Josh Stein said. By adding these protections, we can ensure that companies cannot incentivize people to pay these extra fees. The FTC is proposing the following changes: Apply the Rule to all forms of negative option marketing;

Prohibit misrepresentation of any material fact regarding the entire agreement;

Require clear and conspicuous disclosure of certain information before obtaining a customer’s billing information;

Require vendors to obtain express informed consent before charging customers;

Require sellers to provide a simple mechanism for a client to cancel a negative option subscription; And

Require sellers to provide reminders regarding the frequency and amount of charges, and ways to cancel. Attorney General Stein is associated with sending this bipartisan letter from the Attorneys General of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada. , New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. A copy of the letter can be found here. ###

