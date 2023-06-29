Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Bakri Eid

Stock market today: Due to the nationwide celebration of the Bakri Eid Festival 2023, trading on the NSE (National Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will remain suspended on Thursday. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today. Earlier, the scholarship holiday for Bakri Eid 2023 was announced on June 28, 2023, but the Eid ul Adha holiday was postponed by one day to June 29, 2023 following the notification from the Department of Health. general administration of Maharashtra.

Clarifying the reason for the revision of the stock exchange holiday for Bakri Eid 2023, the NSE notice stated: “In accordance with the attached notification from the General Administration Department of Maharashtra dated 26th June 2023 regarding the change of public holiday due to Bakri ID on June 29, 2023 and in partial modification in the exchange circular dated December 8, 2022, members are requested to take note of the change of commercial holiday in June 2023 from June 28, 20223 to June 29, 2023.”

According to the circular issued by BSE and NSE, there will be no action today on the equity segment, the equity derivatives segment and the SLB segment. Trading in the currency derivatives segments will also remain suspended in the Indian stock market today for the celebration of Bakri Eid across the country.

No action on MCX, NCDEX?

In the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment, trading activity will remain suspended during the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, trading activity in the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment will remain open into the evening. This means that trading in these segments will resume at 5:00 p.m. and end at its usual daily time, i.e., 11:30 p.m.

According to the list of stock market holidays in June 2023, Eid ul Adha or Bakri Eid is the only stock market holiday falling in this month. Prior to Bakri Eid 223, the Indian stock market was closed on May 1, 2023 for the Maharashtra Day celebration.

Next holiday after the fall of Bakri Eid on August 15, 2023 for Independence Day celebrations across the country. In August, there will be only one stock market holiday falling on August 15, 2023. However, after Bakri Eid 2023, there will remain seven other stock market holidays and these stock market holidays are Independence Day 2023 (15 August 2023), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19, 2023), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 02, 2023), Dussehra (October 24, 2023), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14, 2023), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27, 2023) and Christmas (December 25, 2023) .

Historic Wednesday for the Indian stock market

Following strong global indices on upbeat economic news in the United States that eased concerns over global growth, the Indian stock market made history on Wednesday as NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex hit a new high. After failing to reach a new high last week by a single point, the Nifty 50 index finally hit a new lifetime high of 19,011 while BSE Sensex hit a new all-time high of 64,037 respectively. Bank Nifty finished 206 points higher at 44,327.

Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:13 IST

