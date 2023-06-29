Connect with us

Business

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Bakri Eid

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Bakri Eid

 


Stock market today: Due to the nationwide celebration of the Bakri Eid Festival 2023, trading on the NSE (National Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will remain suspended on Thursday. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today. Earlier, the scholarship holiday for Bakri Eid 2023 was announced on June 28, 2023, but the Eid ul Adha holiday was postponed by one day to June 29, 2023 following the notification from the Department of Health. general administration of Maharashtra.

Clarifying the reason for the revision of the stock exchange holiday for Bakri Eid 2023, the NSE notice stated: “In accordance with the attached notification from the General Administration Department of Maharashtra dated 26th June 2023 regarding the change of public holiday due to Bakri ID on June 29, 2023 and in partial modification in the exchange circular dated December 8, 2022, members are requested to take note of the change of commercial holiday in June 2023 from June 28, 20223 to June 29, 2023.”

According to the circular issued by BSE and NSE, there will be no action today on the equity segment, the equity derivatives segment and the SLB segment. Trading in the currency derivatives segments will also remain suspended in the Indian stock market today for the celebration of Bakri Eid across the country.

No action on MCX, NCDEX?

In the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment, trading activity will remain suspended during the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, trading activity in the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment will remain open into the evening. This means that trading in these segments will resume at 5:00 p.m. and end at its usual daily time, i.e., 11:30 p.m.

According to the list of stock market holidays in June 2023, Eid ul Adha or Bakri Eid is the only stock market holiday falling in this month. Prior to Bakri Eid 223, the Indian stock market was closed on May 1, 2023 for the Maharashtra Day celebration.

Next holiday after the fall of Bakri Eid on August 15, 2023 for Independence Day celebrations across the country. In August, there will be only one stock market holiday falling on August 15, 2023. However, after Bakri Eid 2023, there will remain seven other stock market holidays and these stock market holidays are Independence Day 2023 (15 August 2023), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19, 2023), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 02, 2023), Dussehra (October 24, 2023), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14, 2023), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27, 2023) and Christmas (December 25, 2023) .

Historic Wednesday for the Indian stock market

Following strong global indices on upbeat economic news in the United States that eased concerns over global growth, the Indian stock market made history on Wednesday as NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex hit a new high. After failing to reach a new high last week by a single point, the Nifty 50 index finally hit a new lifetime high of 19,011 while BSE Sensex hit a new all-time high of 64,037 respectively. Bank Nifty finished 206 points higher at 44,327.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:13 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-holiday-today-nse-bse-to-remain-closed-today-for-bakri-eid-2023-aka-eid-ul-adha-2023-11688002321859.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: