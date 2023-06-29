The industrial metaverse is essential for the development of fusion energy in the UK

Collaboration between the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), Dell Technologies, Intel and the University of Cambridge to advance the development of the UK fusion power plant prototype

Scientists and engineers will have access to supercomputers and AI to inform and accelerate technical plant designs

UKAEA plans to deliver STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) to supply electricity to the grid in the 2040s

Engineering designs for UKAEA’s prototype fusion power plant, STEP, located in Nottinghamshire, will be developed in a highly immersive and connected virtual environment known as the Industrial Metaverse.

The collaboration between UKAEA, Dell Technologies, Intel and the University of Cambridge will explore how supercomputers capable of performing up to a quintillion calculations per second and artificial intelligence technologies with advanced predictive capabilities can provide a twin digital design of STEP.

The digital twin will allow STEP scientists and engineers to create a robust design in the virtual world to ensure ecosystem readiness, resource optimization and to help STEP achieve its goal of delivering electricity to the grid in the 2040s.

Exascale computing, the next generation of computing technology, will provide powerful analytics to test initial STEP concepts.

The collaboration brings together world-class research and innovation and supports the government’s ambitions to make the UK a science and technology superpower. It aims to make the next generation of high-performance computers accessible, convenient to use, and vendor-neutral.

Fusion energy promises to potentially offer a safer, lower carbon and more sustainable part of the world’s future energy supply.

The goal of future fusion power plants is not to emit greenhouse gases and they are not expected to contain long-lived high-level radioactive waste associated with nuclear fission.

The development of fusion energy presents one of the most difficult scientific and technical challenges in the world. This includes designing advanced materials that can withstand extreme conditions inside a fusion power plant to confine super-hot gas, called plasma, to generate power.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said:

Britain has long been at the forefront of cutting-edge, world-changing scientific breakthroughs and innovations. And fusion energy is no different.

The world needs fusion power like never before, has the potential to provide baseload power, supporting renewables like wind and solar, which is why we were investing over 700 million to make the UK United a global hub for fusion energy.

This new collaboration with our world-renowned universities and technology companies ensures that the UK consolidates its reputation as a scientific superpower, turning science fiction into scientific reality, with the potential for cheaper, cleaner and, above all, energy. more sure.

Dr Rob Akers, Director of Computing Programmes, UKAEA, said: Exascale supercomputing and the advent of the age of AI are critical and potentially transformative steps that will help the UK ensure that STEP accomplishes its mission to connect fusion power to the national grid in the early 2040s. These powerful technologies will enable us to build robustness, flexibility, and resiliency into STEP design.

I firmly believe that the future of sustainable energy will be based on supercomputing. The world urgently needs to ensure energy security and combat climate change. It is a journey we must undertake together, providing access and capabilities to all who will be instrumental in delivering commercial fusion energy.

Adam Roe, Technical Director EMEA HPC, Intel, said: Planning for the commercialization of fusion energy requires organizations like the UKAEA to use extreme amounts of computing and artificial intelligence resources for simulations. These HPC workloads can be run using a variety of different architectures, so open software solutions that optimize performance requirements can bring portability to code that is not available in closed proprietary systems. Overall, advanced hardware and software can reduce risk and accelerate the transition to commercial fusion energy, a key advantage on the path to sustainable energy.

Dr Paul Calleja, Director, Research Computing Services, University of Cambridge, said: The UKAEA’s lightning mission to bring clean fusion power to the UK grid in the 2040s is a hugely ambitious goal, requiring equally ambitious advanced computing and artificial intelligence technologies to fuel the virtual engineering effort to create a complete digital reality of the power plant that can be developed and tested in silicon, dramatically speeding up the process. To this end, the Cambridge Open ZettaScale Lab in partnership with Intel, Dell, UKAEA and a team of HPC experts from across UKRI have been working together for two years on a leading co-design activity called Project Dawn to design and prototype an exascale-class converged GPU/CPU supercomputer in the UK, with the computing power to help the UKAEA meet its vast computing demands. Project Dawn is closely aligned with the recommendations of the recent UK Future of Compute Review, which targets an investment of over £1 billion to grow the UK AI and Exascale computing ecosystem.

Tariq Hussain, Head of UK Public Sales, Dell Technologies, said: Working with world-class researchers at the UKAEA and the University of Cambridge to tackle one of the most complex engineering challenges requires world-class technology and digital infrastructure capable of handling the most demanding workloads. .

This project demonstrates the crucial role supercomputing will play in accelerating the energy transition, advancing decarbonization and ensuring energy security.

Fusion power has the potential to provide dispatchable baseload power, complementing renewable energy sources like wind and solar to help decarbonize energy systems.

The collaboration will enable scientists and engineers from across the STEP supply chain to perform the advanced research and development needed to help meet growing global energy demand while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse.