Business
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise, Yields Jump After Latest Signs of Resilient Economy
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose Thursday as investors consider both the pros and cons of the latest signals that the U.S. economy remains stronger than expected.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at midday after oscillating between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189 points, or 0.6%, to 34,044 at 11:10 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.
Yields jumped in the bond market after data showed the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2% in the first three months of the year, much stronger than the 1.3% rate previously estimated. Another report said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, a sign that the labor market remains remarkably strong despite much higher interest rates intended to slow the overall economy.
The U.S. economy is showing real signs of resilience right now, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY. This leads many to rightly wonder if the projected long-term recession is really inevitable.
On the one hand, the data is positive for investors as it suggests the economy can continue to grow and support corporate earnings, which are driving the stock market. But on the other hand, they could also mean that the Federal Reserve will view the economy as strong enough to keep raising interest rates to bring inflation down.
The Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year. High rates slow inflation by dragging down the entire economy, and they have already hurt manufacturing and other industries while helping to cause three high-profile bankruptcies of the US banking system.
Thursday’s data led traders to expect the Fed to hike rates twice more this year, according to data from the CME Group. That’s what the Fed suggested it would do, but Wall Street was slow to accept it. Previously, it was mostly a single increase.
The change helped push the two-year Treasury yield up to 4.86% from 4.71% on Wednesday night. It tends to track expectations for Fed action.
The 10-year yield fell from 3.71% to 3.83%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
In the stock market, banks were riding to some of the biggest gains. Wells Fargo rose 2.9%, M&T Bank gained 2.2% and JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.6%.
The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday that the nation’s 23 largest banks would be able to survive a severe recession in its latest stress test of the system. Failing the test would have prevented banks from paying dividends or buying back their own shares to send money to shareholders.
A stronger economy could also help banks make more money from lending, although higher interest rates could also put pressure on their balance sheets.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Thursday that the central bank may need to tighten regulation of the system after several banks collapsed when rising rates drove down the value of the bonds they bought and d other investments made when rates were ultra low.
Much attention has been focused on small and medium banks as Wall Street searches for the next potential weak links in the system. Several rose on Thursday to pare their big losses from earlier this year. PacWest Bancorp gained 2.3%, for example.
Rite Aid rose 3.3% after reporting much higher earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected.
On the losing side of Wall Street was Micron Technology. It fell 3.9% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after forecasting a bigger loss for the summer than analysts had expected. This is despite the fact that the memory and storage company reported stronger than expected results for the last quarter. He also said he thinks the bottom has passed for his industry’s revenue and he expects profit margins to improve.
Spice company McCormick fell 2.5% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter, although its profit beat expectations. It also raised its earnings forecast range this year, but only the upper end of the earnings-per-share range met analysts’ expectations.
On foreign markets, the indices were mixed. Shares fell 1.2% in Shanghai and 0.6% in South Korea, while they rose 0.5% in France and 0.1% in Japan.
AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc27.com/news/us-world/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mixed-after-central-bankers-say-interest-rates-must-stay-high/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Pakistani actor Shakeel has died
- UMD Hockey Programs With Third Full-Time Assistant Coach – Duluth News Tribune
- Amazon Prime Day fashion deals: 5-star clothes, sunglasses, slippers
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise, Yields Jump After Latest Signs of Resilient Economy
- Catario bets big on biomedical technology with fourth fund
- Residents relive the tremors that occurred late at night as the Phitsanulok and Phichit earthquakes (VIDEO)
- Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur Join Cast of Satyaprem Ki Katha at Bollywood Screening
- Ex-Google exec Lexie Reese to run for California Senate
- Sri Lanka targets a 30% haircut on international and domestic dollar bonds
- China’s economic recovery is ‘doomed’, think tank experts say
- UK Weather: Satellite imagery shows smoke from Canadian bushfires across UK as new alert issued in US | british news
- Kool & the Gang leads Metro Area Pre-Holiday Music Weekend – Macomb Daily