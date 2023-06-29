Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise, Yields Jump After Latest Signs of Resilient Economy | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose Thursday as investors consider both the pros and cons of the latest signals that the U.S. economy remains stronger than expected.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at midday after oscillating between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189 points, or 0.6%, to 34,044 at 11:10 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

Yields jumped in the bond market after data showed the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2% in the first three months of the year, much stronger than the rate of 1.3% previously estimated. Another report says fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expecteda sign that the labor market remains remarkably strong despite much higher interest rates that are expected to slow the overall economy.

The U.S. economy is showing real signs of resilience right now, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY. This leads many to reason the question of whether the announced long-term recession is really inevitable.

On the one hand, the data is positive for investors as it suggests the economy can continue to grow and support corporate earnings, which are driving the stock market. But on the other hand, they could also mean that the Federal Reserve will view the economy as strong enough to keep raising interest rates to bring inflation down.

The Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year. High rates slow inflation by dragging down the entire economy, and they have already hurt manufacturing and other industries while helping to cause three high-profile bankruptcies of the US banking system.

Thursday’s data led traders to expect the Fed to hike rates twice more this year, according to data from the CME Group. That’s what the Fed suggested it would do, but Wall Street was slow to accept it. Previously, it was mostly a single increase.

The change helped push the two-year Treasury yield up to 4.86% from 4.71% on Wednesday night. It tends to track expectations for Fed action.

The 10-year yield fell from 3.71% to 3.83%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

In the stock market, banks were riding to some of the biggest gains. Wells Fargo rose 2.9%, M&T Bank gained 2.2% and JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.6%.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday evening that the country’s 23 largest banks would be able to survive a severe recession in its latest stress test of the system. Failing the test would have prevented banks from paying dividends or buying back their own shares to send money to shareholders.

A stronger economy could also help banks make more money from lending, although higher interest rates could also put pressure on their balance sheets.

Jerome, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell warned on Thursday that the central bank may need to tighten regulations of the system after several banks collapsed when rising rates depressed the value of bonds they bought and other investments made when rates were extremely low.

Much attention has been focused on small and medium banks as Wall Street searches for the next potential weak links in the system. Several rose on Thursday to pare their big losses from earlier this year. PacWest Bancorp gained 2.3%, for example.

Rite Aid rose 3.3% after reporting much higher earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Micron Technology. It fell 3.9% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after forecasting a bigger loss for the summer than analysts had expected. This is despite the fact that the memory and storage company reported stronger than expected results for the last quarter. He also said he thinks the bottom has passed for his industry’s revenue and he expects profit margins to improve.

Spice company McCormick fell 2.5% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter, although its profit beat expectations. It also raised its earnings forecast range this year, but only the upper end of the earnings-per-share range met analysts’ expectations.

On foreign markets, the indices were mixed. Shares fell 1.2% in Shanghai and 0.6% in South Korea, while they rose 0.5% in France and 0.1% in Japan.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.