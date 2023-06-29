Dow Up 200 Points, Apple Stock Keeps Rising





Shares of materials and industrial companies propelled major stock indexes higher after new data indicated the U.S. economy remains strong. Both releases extend a series of data that ease recession fears, but increase the chances of further interest rate hikes. Wall Street continues to debate whether the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing in which inflation falls to more normal levels, but higher rates don’t push the economy into a severe recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that the central bank will likely have to keep raising rates to contain inflation given the strength of the economy. Traders see a quarter-point rate hike at the next central bank meeting as very likely. Stocks gained. The S&P 500, Dow Industrials and Nasdaq Composite all rose. Treasury yields jumped. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.829%, after closing at 3.711% the previous day. The two-year yield fell from 4.720% to 4.870% as prices fell. US bank stocks soared. Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of America were among stocks that rose after the Fed said the nation’s biggest lenders remained healthy. Apple’s stock continued to rise. The shares are approaching the level that would give the company a market cap of $3 trillion. Improved Market Scope. The majority of S&P 500 companies are now up for the year. Chinese stocks fell. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%. Analysts pointed to jitters over a possible U.S. trade ban on artificial intelligence chip exports to China. Be smarter in the markets with our free morning and evening newsletters, delivered every day of the week.

