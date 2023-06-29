- Jobless claims drop unexpectedly, GDP revised upwards
- US banks gain after Fed bank stress test
- Dollar strengthens, Treasury yields rise after data
Business
Wall Street mixed, Treasury yields rise on strong US economic data
NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks were mixed and benchmark Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as strong economic data helped stave off recession fears but also raised the likelihood that the Fed would stick to policy. restrictive in place longer than expected.
Financial services (.SPSY) led the winners after the Federal Reserve’s stress test showed US lenders had enough capital to weather an economic storm.
The Dow Jones was the most up of the three major U.S. equity indices, the S&P 500 was up only nominally while the Nasdaq lingered in negative territory, weighed down by interest rate-sensitive megacaps.
Small caps clearly outperformed, with the Russell 2000 well ahead of the pack, up 1.2%.
“What we’ve seen year-to-date is a very narrow rally that’s punctuated at times by small stock participation,” said Michael Green, chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management in Philadelphia. “I think we’re ahead of where we should be, and most observers are puzzled by the failure of valuations to pull back.”
A surprise drop in initial jobless claims and a sharp upward revision to GDP in the first quarter underscored the resilience of the US economy and boosted the likelihood of the Fed raising interest rates at least once. and maybe twice as many this year.
“Good news is bad news,” Green added. “As long as the economic data remains strong, it becomes easy for the Fed to continue raising rates or at least maintain tight policy for longer.”
Financial markets have priced an 87% chance that the central bank will implement another 25 basis point hike in the target federal funds rate at the end of its next policy meeting in July, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 137.45 points, or 0.41%, to 33,990.11, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 1.7 points, or 0.04%, to 4,378.56 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 40.47 points, or 0.3%, to 13,551.28.
European stocks rose as better-than-expected U.S. data helped ease jitters over the global economic slowdown and hawkish signals from global bank leaders.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.11%, although the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) remained flat.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.60%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed down 0.57%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.12%.
Treasury yields rose after economic reports painted the picture of a strong US economy, promoting the “higher for longer” scenario for tight monetary policy.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 35/32 to 3.8461%, down from 3.712% on Wednesday night.
The 30-year bond last fell 55/32 to 3.9035%, down from 3.804% on Wednesday night.
The dollar gained against a basket of global currencies, boosted by upbeat economic data.
The dollar index (.DXY) rose 0.31%, with the euro falling 0.22% to $1.0887.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.10% against the greenback at 144.66 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2617, down 0.18% on the day.
Oil prices extended the day’s gains, with strong economic data suggesting strong demand and a steeper-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude rose 0.96% to $70.23 a barrel and Brent was last at $75.05, up 1.09% on the day.
Gold prices hovered around the key $1,900 level as its gains were hampered by the strengthening dollar.
Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,912.29 an ounce.
Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Susan Fenton
