Asian stocks are down after central bankers say interest rates must stay high





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday after major central bank leaders said they needed to keep interest rates high to fight lingering inflation despite fears that could tip the economy world in recession.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated while Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices have fallen.

US, European and Japanese central bankers meeting in Portugal said on Wednesday that with hiring still strong in major economies, they had not yet extinguished upward pressure on prices. The policy hasn’t been restrictive enough for long enough, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. An end to rising interest rates is not yet in sight, said Carl B. Weinberg of High-Frequency Economics in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,185.56 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 33,340.66. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.9% to 18,995.31. Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.1% to 2,560.67 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose less than 0.1% to 7,203.30. New Zealand rose while Bangkok declined. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index edged down less than 0.1% to 4,376.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 33,852.66. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3% to 13,591.75. General Mills fell 5.2% after the maker of Cheerios and Haagen-Dazs reported weaker revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. Other food companies also fell, including declines of 4% for Hershey, 3.7% for JM Smucker and 3.5% for Conagra Brands. AeroVironment, maker of unmanned aircraft, tactical missile systems and other equipment used by the U.S. military and in Ukraine, rose 4.9% after reporting higher-than-expected profits and revenue. Investors expect at least a brief recession this year after the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates. But hiring and consumer spending have remained surprisingly strong, suggesting a recession may be averted. The Fed has said it expects to raise rates one or two more times this year, while the European Central Bank and others have been even more aggressive. Strong reports on U.S. consumer confidence, new home sales and other sectors of the economy on Tuesday contributed to a 1.1% rally for the S&P 500. This month, the S&P 500 hit its highest level since April 2022. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 18 cents to $69.38 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.86 on Wednesday to $69.56. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 26 cents to $73.98 a barrel in London. It gained $1.77 the previous session at $74.03. The dollar rose slightly to 144.35 yen from 144.32 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0896 from $1.0922.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/news/world/article/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mixed-despite-18174429.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos