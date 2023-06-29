Wall Street drifts through a calm day to a mixed finish

Investing is not just for experts. It’s for everyone, whether you have $5 or $50,000. No matter how much money you have, however, it can be easy to fall into investment traps, making “process” mistakes that can cost you dearly. These are some big no-no’s to avoid.

Some investors like to invest on their own, while others find it easier to get help from a professional. Since personal finance is personal, it can be different from individual to individual. If you’re an investor looking for help, it may be a good idea to consult a financial advisor.

If you are looking to start your investment journey, The bank rate talked with a few experts about what you should never do with your investments.

Mistake #1: Comparing yourself to others

It’s easy to look at what other people are doing and feel defeated when you’re not on the same level. But the investment is personal. No one has your income, expenses, job, personal responsibilities and other factors. All of these factors play a role in the performance of your investments.

“One of the biggest mistakes is trying to compare your investment returns to someone else and trying to get the same returns without knowing all the surrounding information,” says Kevin Matthews II, author and founder of BuildingBread, an education investment company. “Many factors determine how much you can earn in the stock market, including when you start investing, how long you hold it, and how much you start with.”

Mistake #2: Making Emotional Decisions

Investing can be personal, but remember that much of what you do is rooted in making trade moves. you do long term investments, but it’s easy to get emotional when a stock or the market in general drops and you lose money in the short term. Avoid making rash decisions as much as possible and avoid getting emotional when things don’t go as planned.

“The more you pay attention to business news headlines and your account balance, the more likely you are to act out of emotion,” says Dani Pascarella, CFP, founder and CEO of OneEleven, a financial planning company. “Turn off the TV and check your accounts on a less frequent cycle, like once a month. Learning about investment and economic cycles will also help you feel confident about your investments and ignore all the noise.”

Mistake #3: Trying to time the market

It is common to hear the advice “buy low, sell high”. But how do you know when “low” is really low enough to get in on the action? Some investors try to “time the market” by buying and selling their investments at seemingly opportune times.

“The problem with [trying to time the market] is that it’s almost impossible to pinpoint the perfect moment, and the perfect moment may never happen,” says Pascarella. And Matthews agrees.

“Trying to time the market to avoid a loss and come back at the right time is almost impossible to do consistently,” he says. “That’s because, like a slot machine, you need to get three things right to win: when to exit, what to buy, and when to return. Missing just one of those things can have a huge impact on your wallet.”

Rather than spending time trying to time the market, Pascarella says to put a fixed amount in your investment accounts regularly (like every month) and ignore what the markets are doing at that time. Engage in this type of investment called average purchase in dollars means you won’t act impulsively when it comes to where your money is going.

Mistake #4: Ignoring Your Other Obligations

The investment must be made with money that is not needed for other things, such as expenses and debts. While it’s important to invest as early as possible, postponing other responsibilities won’t help your investments now or in the long run.

“Without a dedicated emergency fundyou might have to sell investments at a loss when something unexpected happens to try to cover expenses,” says Pascarella. interest you pay is twice what an investment portfolio would generate for you in a given year.”

It’s fine to put as much extra money into your investments as possible to build wealth, but the sooner you repay the debtthe more money you will have to invest.

Mistake #5: Taking a distribution instead of a rollover

When you change jobs, your retirement plan doesn’t necessarily move with you, at least not right away. You will need to contact your former employer’s plan administrator to set up a rollover to transfer your pension plan to a new account, either in a 401(k) with your new employer or a IRA. It’s a tedious job but usually worth it as the alternative can be expensive.

“When you move from one job to another, you have the ability to take your money with you,” says Matthews. “But you want to do it as switching to an IRA which is a non-taxable event in relation to withdrawing the money and paying taxes and a potential penalty. »

A distribution counts as an early withdrawal, triggering a 10% penalty on top of any other tax you may owe. That’s less money in your investment accounts, and you’ll owe the government money when you go this route.

Mistake No. 6: Missing Employer Correspondence

If you are not sure whether your employer offers a matches your 401(k) contributions, you could be missing out on maximizing your investments. Many employers offer one, but Matthews says many people don’t take advantage of it, leaving free money behind.

“Your employer’s match is probably much higher than any return you would get from the market that year,” he says. “For example, a dollar-for-dollar match is an instant 100% return on your contribution. It would take years for your investment portfolio to grow that much.”

Ask your human resources department about contribution matches and how you can start taking advantage of them. If your company doesn’t offer one, your request could be the spark that ignites the fire to start employer matching as a benefit.

Mistake #7: Not actually investing your investment account

This is a big step to open an investment account. But if you don’t actually invest that money, it won’t grow and it will stay as money.

“There’s a difference between your investment accounts and your actual investments,” says Matthews. “You’ll want to avoid the mistake of opening an account, depositing money, and letting that money sit without putting it to work selecting an investment.”

Pascarella says she’s had clients who created and even contributed to an investment account, but didn’t select investments for that money.

“Remember to build investment selection into your process,” she says. “Reviewing your portfolio holdings and performance monthly is also a great practice that will allow you to catch oversights like this early on.”

At the end of the line

Investing can be scary, especially if you don’t know how to start and you have a lot of experts telling you what to do. But getting the most out of your investments takes a bit of groundwork and creating healthy investing habits.

Remember that you are striving to get the most out of your investments, so try to avoid acting on your emotions. Once you’ve taken the leap to opening an account and even setting up dues, make sure your money is working hard for you and check your accounts regularly, whether monthly, quarterly or annually. . If you’re not sure you’re making the right choices, consider contacting a financial expertas a planner or advisor, to review your investments with you.

This story was produced by The bank rate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.