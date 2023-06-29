London Stock Exchange boss accuses pension funds of hypocrisy





In an open letter to the FCA, Railpen and nine other major UK pension schemes said the reforms would reduce fundamental investor protections and expose pension scheme members to more risk and higher costs. Last month, Andrew Griffith, the city minister, urged pension funds to adopt a culture of risk-taking amid fears that a reluctance to invest in the stock market is holding back the economy. Ms Hoggett said: The simple reality is that we need to make sure we have a level playing field for companies to choose where they want to access capital. There is no point in having a theoretically perfect market that no one uses. All CAFs regulate [changes] are trying to do is to create a level playing field with what is happening in Europe and the United States. Separately, on Thursday, government legislation to revise some city regulations, the Financial Services and Markets Bill, received royal assent. Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Griffith said the passing of the bill marked a watershed moment for Brexit. He added: For those counting them, the dividends of Brexit are many, and this legislation offers one that has the potential to give our economy a much-needed boost. We can now adapt regulations to the UK insurance industry known as Solvency 2 – potentially unlocking €100 billion for productive investment, including clean energy projects and social housing.

