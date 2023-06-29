Stock market today: live updates





Trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2021. Source: NYSE U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening as investors awaited the latest data on personal consumption spending, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 25 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts ticked lower by 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures Contracts were just above the flat line. In Thursday’s regular exchanges, the Dow jumped by nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, thanks to the help of major banking brands. THES&P500 added nearly 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Compound finished the day flat. Friday is a pivotal day for investors, marking not only the end of June, but also the conclusion of the second quarter and the first half. Here’s where the indices stand as of Thursday’s close. For June: The S&P 500 gained 5.18% and is on track for its best monthly performance since January. The Nasdaq advanced 5.07%, and it and the broader market index are heading for a fourth consecutive positive month. The Dow Jones climbed 3.69%, and is on track for its best month since November. For the second quarter: The S&P 500 rose 6.99%, following a third straight quarter of gains. The Nasdaq boasts an 11.2% gain for consecutive positive quarters. The Dow Jones jumped 2.55%, but it’s also on course for a winning third quarter. Year-to-Date and H1: The S&P 500 jumped 14.51% and is heading for its best first half since 2018. The Nasdaq jumped nearly 30%, continuing its best first half since 1983 The 30-stock Dow Jones has a more modest gain of 2.94%. The three major averages are also on pace with gaining weeks, with the S&P 500 and Dow up more than 1% each, and the Nasdaq up 0.7%. Key economic data Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg, said there was a back-and-forth between a soft-landing scenario driven by strong economic data and the Fed, which is positioning itself for a tougher tone to the future. “Even though the economic data was strong, the Fed continued to surprise on the upside in terms of how far it could go with its tightening,” she said. “They’ve made it clear that inflation remains their top priority, and they can do that because the labor market has remained so strong, but you know their ultimate goal is to tighten enough that you see some economic weakness. so that there is less inflationary pressure. “We believe the Fed will continue this rate hike,” Lang added, noting that she expects two more increases. “It really depends on how tight the labor market remains and whether inflation persists.” Investors’ attention is on the May PCE data, which is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. The core personal consumption expenditure price index is expected to show a 0.3% increase, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. It increased by 0.4% in April. On an annual basis, the gauge should have increased by 4.7% at the same pace as in the previous month. CNBC’s Chris Hayes contributed reporting.

