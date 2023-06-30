Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,913.17, up 94.32): Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Finance. Up 89 cents, or 1.38%, to $65.54 on 12.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up five cents, or 0.20%, to $24.73 on 9.7 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Up 96 cents, or 1.19%, to $81.46 on 8.9 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 73 cents, or 1.36%, to $52.82 on 8.7 million shares. BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Up 49 cents, or 7.41%, to $7.10 on 6.7 million shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 18 cents, or 4.42%, to $4.25 on 5.9 million shares. Companies in the news: BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Up 49 cents, or 7.41%, to $7.10. BlackBerry Ltd. posted losses of US$11 million in its latest quarter, up 93% from a loss of US$181 million a year earlier on Wednesday night after markets closed. The Waterloo, Ontario-based company, which reports in US dollars, said revenue for the first quarter ended May 31 was US$373 million, up 122% from US$168 million in same quarter last year. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B). Media. Up six cents, or 4.88%, to $1.29. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter versus a profit a year ago as it took a non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill, broadcast licenses and trademarks and assets brand name totaling $590.0 million. The TV and radio broadcaster said its loss attributable to shareholders was $495.1 million or $2.48 loss per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.42%, to $38.63. Suncor Energy Inc. said it was making progress in resolving customer disruptions that occurred this week following a cyberattack on the oil and gas company. The Calgary-based company said debit and credit transactions are once again available at most of its Petro-Canada retail locations. Many Petro-Canada locations across the country were cash-only for several days due to what Suncor described as a “cybersecurity incident.” The security breach also affected the company’s Petro-Points app, website and some car washes, which remain unavailable. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 29, 2023. The Canadian Press

