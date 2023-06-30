Interagency Policy Statement on Prudent Commercial Real Estate Lending Accommodations and Practices





The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), together with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (Board), and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) (collectively, the Agencies) , in consultation with the State Liaison Committee of the Federal Financial Institutions Review Board, issue the Interagency Policy Statement on Accommodation and Prudent Commercial Real Estate Lending Workouts (Statement). The Statement is a principles-based resource that financial institutions should consider when engaging with borrowers in financial difficulty. Statement of applicability: The content and material referenced in this IDF apply to all financial institutions supervised by the FDIC. Strong points:

In the third quarter of 2022, the agencies, in consultation with state bank and credit union regulators, released for comment a draft policy statement on prudent commercial real estate lending and workouts.

After careful consideration of the comments received, the agencies are releasing the statement that will replace the Policy Statement on Prudent Execution Plans for Commercial Real Estate Lending (2009 Statement) adopted by the Agencies and the State Liaison Committee of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, and the former Savings Supervision Office.

The statement addresses the importance of working constructively with CRE borrowers in financial difficulty and is relevant to all supervised financial institutions engaged in CRE lending.

The statement discusses sound principles and supervisory expectations for a financial institution’s management of loan accommodations and loan restructurings on issues such as (1) risk management, (2) classification of loans, (3) regulatory reporting and (4) accounting considerations, and includes updated references to prudential guidance.

Agencies recognize that careful CRE loan accommodations and accommodations are often in the best interest of both the financial institution and the borrower. Accordingly, the statement reaffirms the key principles of the 2009 statement: (1) financial institutions that implement prudent CRE loan restructuring and restructuring arrangements after conducting a full review of the financial condition of a borrower will not be subject to criticism for engaging in these efforts, even if these agreements result in modified loans that have weaknesses resulting in an unfavorable classification; and (2) modified loans to borrowers who have the ability to repay their debts on reasonable terms will not be downgraded solely because the value of the underlying collateral has declined to less than the outstanding loan balance.

The statement also includes the following changes from the 2009 statement: (1) addition of a new section on short-term loans; (2) information on changes in accounting principles since 2009; and (3) revisions and additions to examples of CRE loan restructurings. Policy Statement on Prudent Development and Training of Commercial Real Estate Loans Related Resources: Part 364 –

Safety and solidity standards Part 365 – Real estate lending standards FIL-62-2015 – Statement on Prudent Risk Management for CRE Loans FIL-104-2006 – Commercial Real Estate Lending: Joint Guidelines Related topic: Credit

