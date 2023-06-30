The evolution of the wage share in the euro area since the start of the pandemic

Prepared by Katalin Bodnr and Matthias Mohr

Published as part of the ECB Economic Bulletin, issue 4/2023.

Recent developments in economic activity and the surge in inflation have raised questions about the distribution of income between the factors of production, namely labor and capital. The wage share (or labor share) is a measure that can capture some of these distributional aspects. It indicates the share of nominal domestic income allocated to labour. In this box, it is calculated as the total compensation of employees, corrected for the share of the self-employed, divided by gross nominal value added.[1] The share of wages is intimately linked to profit margins.[2] Its development reflects both long-term structural drivers, such as technological change, globalization, sectoral reallocation, and institutional characteristics (including changes in labor and product market regulations and price-setting frameworks). (minimum) wages), and medium-term drivers of the business cycle, such as labor market tightness and workers’ bargaining power.[3] The wage share can be an important indicator of inflationary pressures through second-round effects on prices.

The euro area wage share has fallen since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, following some volatility during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Chart A). The wage share stood slightly above 62% at the end of 2019, close to its long-term average. After the onset of the pandemic, it increased sharply to exceed 65% in the second quarter of 2020. This reflects the decoupling of growth in value added and growth in wages due to the widespread use of job retention programs . During the pandemic restrictions, production plummeted and employees worked fewer hours than normal. However, under job retention programs they maintained their employment relationships and were partially compensated by governments or employers for lost labor income. A significant part of these payments was recorded as wage income in the national accounts.[4] Consequently, the total compensation of employees fell less than the gross value added. By early 2022, job retention programs had largely disappeared as economic activity picked up and the wage share had fallen to near its pre-pandemic level. It then continued to decline until the end of 2022 and was just above 61% in the last quarter of 2022. It increased slightly in the first quarter of 2023 but was still below its long-term average and around 0.9 percentage points below the level seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Table A Share of wages and unemployment rate in the euro area (left scale: percentages of gross nominal value added; right scale: percentages of labor force) Sources: Eurostat, Euro Area Business Cycle Network (EABCN) and ECB staff calculations.

Notes: The latest observations relate to the first quarter of 2023. The long-term average wage share calculated over the period 1998-2023 is 62.4%, identical to the long-term average calculated up to the end of 2019. Shaded areas refer to episodes of recession dated by the EABCN. The technical recession at the beginning of the year is not shown on the chart, in accordance with the assessment of the CEPR-EABCN Eurozone Economic Cycle Dating Committee on March 27, 2023.

As a broad stylized fact, the wage share follows a countercyclical pattern: it rises at the start of recessions and falls at the start of recoveries. This is illustrated in Chart A, in which the unemployment rate (which is also countercyclical) can be seen as a proxy for the business cycle. The chart also shows Eurozone recessions. The countercyclicality of the wage share is due to the different lags in the responses of earnings and wages to economic shocks. At the start of recessions, profits generally contribute the most to the decline in income, and therefore the wage share increases. As the recovery takes hold, profits rebound strongly, leading to a decline in the wage share.[5] Indeed, during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2010-12 Eurozone crisis, the wage share started at a low point in an overheated economy, then rose sharply in both recessionary phases of the pre-pandemic period, reflecting declining profits and labor. hoarding, before moderating again in the recovery. It also increased at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent energy price spike, but these episodes were of a different nature: while the main shocks during the financial crisis were mainly on the of demand, suppressing profits, now the economy has been hit by a series of supply-side shocks. Although the labor market is tighter and unemployment lower than before and during the financial crisis (which should strengthen the bargaining power of workers), the current environment has proven to be more favorable to the increase in profit margins.

The easing of the wage share since the start of 2022 has been greatest in industry and construction, while it has increased in private services and less contact-intensive public services. Despite the volatility due to the pandemic, the wage share in the latter sectors has increased to an even higher level than their pre-pandemic upward trends would suggest (Chart B).[6] In both sectors, this likely reflects recent strong wage growth. Market sectors with less contact intensity provide services mainly to other businesses, including industry. The increase in the wage share in these sectors (before and after the pandemic) may be partly related to the decline in the wage share in the manufacturing sector and reflect the process of outsourcing of professional services jobs particularly well-paid (such as accounting and legal services) to more specialized service firms. Since the pandemic, the acceleration of digitization, requiring a larger share of more qualified and better paid employees, could have further accelerated these developments.[7] More contact-intensive services, mainly commerce, transport and accommodation, saw their share of wages fall in early 2022, but these declines have recently reversed, while in industry and construction, there is a clearer persistent downward movement. Some of the recent declines may reflect post-pandemic labor shortages. Employers may have to respond by filling some vacancies with less skilled and lower paid workers. The increase in the share of immigrant workers (who generally earn lower wages than local workers) in euro area employment, from 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, may also have contributed to the overall decline in the wage share.

Table B The share of wages in the main economic sub-sectors of the euro area (percentages of gross value added,) Sources: Eurostat and ECB staff calculations.

Notes: The latest observations are for the first quarter of 2023. More contact-intensive services include trade, transport, accommodation and other services. Less contact-intensive service sectors include information and communication, finance and insurance, and professional and administrative services.

Shifts in economic activity between sectors played no role in the most recent decline in the aggregate wage share observed in the euro area. Changes in the overall wage share can be caused by sectoral changes in which sectors with a traditionally lower (or higher) wage share contribute more to overall value added. However, an analysis of the distribution of shares reveals that a shift in weights of value added in the main sectors towards those with lower wage shares contributed only marginally, amounting to -0.1 percentage point. percentage, to the decline in the wage share. Instead, the decline was driven primarily by declines within sub-sectors, which contributed -0.6 percentage points to the overall decline in wage share since the last quarter of 2019.[8]

Falling real consumer wages reflect falling wage shares and deteriorating terms of trade, but the impact of real wage losses on household incomes has been partly mitigated by support measures budgetary. Real consumer wages have fallen since the start of the war in Ukraine, which means that part of the recent terms-of-trade shock and its impact on consumer price inflation is being absorbed by workers (Chart C). In the first quarter of 2023, real wages showed a partial recovery. If the decomposition of real wages into wage shares, terms of trade and productivity growth is mechanical and cannot account for the endogeneity of these changes (for example, between the wage share and productivity growth ), it nevertheless illustrates the confluence of changes in the share of wages and the growth of real wages in recent quarters. On the one hand, it reflects staggered wage negotiations, which means that wages adjust more slowly than prices and profits. On the other hand, some public support measures amounting to 1.9% of GDP in the euro area in 2022 have limited the impact of high inflation (mainly energy) on low-income households and mitigated the impact on income from real wage losses.[9] This support may have helped counteract both volatility in the real economy and the impact of high inflation. Thus, the fall in the wage share is likely to overestimate the real change in the income distribution. As headline inflation declines, nominal wage growth strengthens, and profits can be expected to absorb the resulting growth in unit labor costs, the wage share should recover further to reach a value closer to its long-term average before the pandemic.[10]